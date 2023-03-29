Ireland suffer blow as Enya Breen ruled out of remainder of Six Nations through injury

The Ireland women’s team have been hit with an injury blow with centre Enya Breen ruled out of the remainder of the Women’s Six Nations.

The IRFU said in a statement this evening that Breen underwent a procedure today after picking up a knee injury during last Saturday’s 31-5 defeat to Wales.

Breen played the full 80 minutes of the game in Cardiff but now misses the rest of the tournament.

Breen was the hero for Ireland last year when she scored a last minute try and conversion in the final game of the 2022 Women’s Six Nations to help Ireland to a 15-14 win over Scotland and a fourth-place finish in the table.

Last weekend, Breen was the second-most experienced player in the Irish backline with 17 caps.

Her centre partner, Aoife Dalton, played in the Six Nations for the first time last weekend while it was also a first Six Nations appearance for full-back Meabh Deely and winger Natasja Behan who all made their international debuts during last August’s two-test tour in Japan.

Breen’s absence means head coach Greg McWilliams will make at least one change to his team to play France at Musgrave Park on Saturday when it’s named tomorrow.

Backs Leah Tarpey and Kayla Waldron have also been ruled out of this weekend’s game with Anna McGann called into the squad.