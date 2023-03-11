Ireland squad given clean bill of health ahead of Six Nations showdown with Scotland

Defence coach Simon Easterby reported a clean bill of health following Ireland’s captain’s run at Murrayfield this afternoon, with all systems go for tomorrow’s crunch Six Nations clash against Scotland.

Ireland have brought an extended squad to Edinburgh as injury cover, and while several players are short on game-time, they are set to feature tomorrow afternoon.

Johnny Sexton, Garry Ringrose, Tadhg Furlong, Jamison Gibson-Park and Robbie Henshaw all came through the team run without any issues.

The news will come as a boost to Andy Farrell, who has had to deal with several late setbacks throughout the campaign.

“It’s more that when you have a couple of guys coming back from injuries there might be a couple of ways of mitigating anything that happens during the week or when we arrive here,” Easterby said, explaining the rationale behind bringing a large travelling squad to Edinburgh.

“It is just more of an opportunity to bring more guys here so that if we do lose somebody in a certain position then there is someone to step into that position. That’s probably always been the case but it is a short flight over and we do get the chance to keep as many connected as we can.”

Keeping such a large squad happy is tricky business, but Farrell has managed it well thus far, as Easterby praised the character shown by the extended group, as well as those who get to take to the pitch.

“It’s tough when competition for places is only going to get greater,” he maintained.

“You just have to be honest with players and make sure that they understand what we feel as coaches that they need to work on as players to try and increase their chances of being selected and that guys when they do get selected, like in Italy two weeks ago, do take their opportunity. You can’t ask for anything more than that.

“You can only pick 15 to start and another eight on the bench but we know that come the World Cup we will need quite a few more than that to be successful further down the line. That is crucial for any team to be successful.

“It’s not always the 15 or the 23 guys that are lucky enough to be selected. It’s the guys behind them and preparing them week in and week out and the guys in the backroom, the medics and everyone behind the scenes. The players get that.”

As Ireland aim to keep their Grand Slam dream alive, Easterby insisted that it wouldn’t be a distraction in Murrayfield tomorrow afternoon.

“This group is very driven to come here and put in a performance,” he added.

“Next week will almost look after itself. We’ve had a couple of weeks to prepare for this, we know how tough it’s going to be and we’re not thinking past tomorrow afternoon and put in the performance that will be required to get a result.”