Ireland squad avoid Covid scare after positive French tests

The Ireland squad will be able to press ahead with their plans to hold a mini two-day training camp later this week after they managed to avoid a potential Covid-19 scare.

A member of France's backroom team tested positive for coronavirus following their Six Nations win in Dublin last Sunday, which has left players and management having to isolate at their training base in Marcoussis.

France head coach Fabien Galthie was due to be retested after he produced what the French Rugby Federation (FFR) described as a “suspicious and unproven” result.

The Ireland players have been released from their strict bio-secure bubble this week before a 24-man squad will regroup tomorrow and Friday to prepare for the Italy clash on Saturday week.

Ireland boss Andy Farrell has released 12 players back to their respective provinces ahead of this weekend's Guinness PRO14 action.

Farrell will be breathing a sigh of relief that he will be permitted to continue with his preparations for the must-win clash in Rome after his players and backroom team did not produce any positive Covid results earlier this week.

A statement from the IRFU read:

"All members of the Ireland squad and backroom team undertook routine PCR testing on Monday producing no positive results. The group will undergo further routine testing again this week as per our protocols."

It remains to be seen what knock on effect France's positive case will have on the build-up to their meeting with Scotland next week.

