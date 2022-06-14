| 17.3°C Dublin

Ireland squad analysis: The unlucky youngster, the problem at hooker and the playing-time balancing act

Ulster scrum-half Nathan Doak missed out on a place in the Ireland squad. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Ulster scrum-half Nathan Doak missed out on a place in the Ireland squad. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Brendan Fanning Twitter Email

As the clock was counting down in Cape Town last weekend and Ulster’s primary challenge was to stay upright and cramp-free, you watched and wondered had Nathan Doak slipped out the back door and gone for a coffee.

He had warmed up pre match, taken his place on the bench, and surely was readying himself in the last quarter for a nod from the coaching box to steady the ship. Young and fit, a talented footballer with a very good rugby compass, Doak was not only what Ulster wanted in their hour of need but this is a lad who may well be involved in Ireland’s World Cup next year.

