Ireland squad analysis: The unlucky youngster, the problem at hooker and the playing-time balancing act

As the clock was counting down in Cape Town last weekend and Ulster’s primary challenge was to stay upright and cramp-free, you watched and wondered had Nathan Doak slipped out the back door and gone for a coffee.

He had warmed up pre match, taken his place on the bench, and surely was readying himself in the last quarter for a nod from the coaching box to steady the ship. Young and fit, a talented footballer with a very good rugby compass, Doak was not only what Ulster wanted in their hour of need but this is a lad who may well be involved in Ireland’s World Cup next year.

With the latter in mind, we expected Andy Farrell to name him in the Ireland squad heading to New Zealand next weekend – a marathon exodus involving 70 bodies between playing and support staff.

But Doak didn’t make it. Farrell says he knows where those not selected are going on their holidays should he need to give them a shout, but Doak should have been listed with the departing 40. Instead, seemingly he didn’t make the original group of 59 sketched out before the subtraction started in selection.

Andy Farrell is all about atmosphere and mood. This is a good thing. So frequently he talks about the chemistry in a group. This goes up a notch when it’s a summer tour. Higher still when it’s a uniquely large group heading to the toughest country on the international circuit.

Two things immediately upset players in a touring environment. The first is crap food. The second is not playing. It’s very hard to be a happy-clappy net contributor to the group if you’re not getting games. So the bigger the squad you bring, the greater the trapdoor for players left uninvolved on match days.

Farrell has declared this trip “the start of Ireland’s World Cup.” So the last thing he wants on board is a handful of players whose noses are out of joint. Fine. But there might be a price to pay for that.

The other thing guaranteed to lower the mood on tour is poor results. The difference between waking up on moving day with a win from the previous day, and another defeat, is priceless. Suddenly the chore of travel to the next town is a day out rather than one to be endured.

In this case, by bringing a couple of extra players in specialist positions it would enhance Ireland’s chances of success in those midweek games against the Maori while leaving the Test 23 to their own devices. This doesn’t mean two separate squads on different planets in the one country – as explored unsuccessfully by Clive Woodward with the Lions in 2005 – but it does provide some wriggle room. And in New Zealand you’ll need that.

Farrell’s thinking is that with the likes of Mike Lowry – fingers crossed he’ll have no ill-effects from surgery last week on the broken bone in his face – Jimmy O’Brien and Ciarán Frawley on board, he has enough cover to cope with an injury crisis at halfback until the reinforcements arrive.

It might be a tighter squeeze in the front row. Ronán Kelleher’s absence is as big a blow as the loss of Robert Baloucoune behind the scrum so Farrell’s main concern for the opening Maori game will be a tight call between avoiding defeat and avoiding an injury to either hooker on that opening day.

For example, if he starts there with Dave Heffernan, and Rob Herring has to come off the bench early in the game through injury to the Connacht man, how does that fit with Herring covering Dan Sheehan in the First Test three days later?

Cian Healy will have his hand up for changing the number on his back if required but will it still be up when it comes to throwing to the lineout? To get around this, Farrell would have to bring another hooker in whom he has no interest, and his bottom line on this trip is that boarding passes are solely for those with a chance of being part of the World Cup. If that involves travelling a bit lighter and running some high risk, then that's the price.

We would contend, however, there is a decent chance of Doak being a part of that tournament in 15 months’ time. Yes, that would be enhanced first by Dan McFarland sharing the load at number nine in Ulster, but for whatever reason he is reluctant to do that.

That trade-off between province and country is not readily appreciated beyond these shores, where some reckon all selection is done in head office. Farrell has no interest in John Cooney, for example, while McFarland starts him without question. Johann van Graan in Munster, meanwhile, had Josh Wycherley as his go-to loose head when Dave Kilcoyne was taken out of the frame.

Yet for this tour, the Ireland coach has drilled down a bit and pulled out Jeremy Loughman. Plumping for Cian Prendergast ahead of Jack O’Donoghue is another big call.

The biggest, though, is how Farrell rates his nines. Having Doak on board would hardly have tilted the ship over. And if this trip is, as he says himself, about learning whether they can handle the challenge in New Zealand, Ulster’s scrumhalf might have made the coach an offer he couldn’t refuse.