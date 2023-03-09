Ireland set to name formidable team for Scotland showdown with four key men returning to starting side

Ireland coach Andy Farrell is able to call upon some impressive reinforcements for this weekend. Image: Sportsfile.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is set to welcome back captain Johnny Sexton, as well as key players Garry Ringrose, Jamison Gibson-Park and Tadhg Furlong, to the starting lineup for Sunday’s crunch Six Nations clash against Scotland in Murrayfield.

In a further major boost to Farrell, he could recall Robbie Henshaw to the bench, as he too is back to full fitness following a spell out.

Although there is a strong temptation to restore Henshaw to the team, Bundee Aki may get the nod in the centre alongside Ringrose, with Stuart McCloskey, who has been carrying a knock, missing out.

Having missed the previous win over Italy, Sexton has shrugged off a groin injury to lead his country in what will be the 37-year-old out-half’s penultimate Six Nations clash, while Ringrose also returns having sat out the clash in Rome with a calf issue.

Like Furlong (calf) and Henshaw (wrist), Gibson-Park (hamstring) has yet to feature in the campaign, but having the trio back significantly strengthens Farrell’s hand for what will be a tough encounter in Edinburgh.

James Lowe is expected to be passed fit to take his place in a familiar looking back-three along with Hugo Keenan and Mack Hansen.

With Aki switching from outside to inside centre, Ringrose will shore up the ‘13’ channel that was left exposed so often at the Stadio Olimpico, while Sexton and Gibson-Park are set to renew their half-back partnership.

Up front, Dan Sheehan is expected to be recalled at hooker to make up a front-row with Furlong and Andrew Porter at loosehead.

James Ryan and Iain Henderson will continue in the engine room, with Peter O’Mahony’s recall to the starting team allowing Caelan Doris revert to No 8, alongside Josh van der Flier at openside.

Farrell will likely have a strong bench to call upon, with Rónan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Tom O’Toole, Ryan Baird and Jack Conan in line to offer forward cover.

Conor Murray and Henshaw would bring plenty of experience, with Ross Byrne dropping to the replacements in light of Sexton’s return.

Farrell will officially name his team at lunchtime tomorrow.

Possible Ireland team to play Scotland on Sunday – H Keenan; M Hansen, G Ringrose, B Aki, J Lowe; J Sexton (capt), J Gibson-Park; A Porter, D Sheehan, T Furlong; I Henderson, J Ryan; P O’Mahony, J van der Flier, C Doris. Reps: R Kelleher, D Kilcoyne, T O’Toole, R Baird, J Conan, C Murray, R Byrne, R Henshaw.