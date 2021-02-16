Ireland release 12 players for PRO14 duty as focus turns to Italy encounter

Ireland have confirmed that 12 players have been released to play for their respective provinces in the Guinness PRO14 this weekend.
A 24-man group has been retained for a two-day camp on Thursday and Friday at the IRFU's High Performance Centre, as preparations ramp up for Ireland's must-win Six Nations encounter in Italy on Saturday week.
Ireland have said that there were no additional injury concerns following Sunday's disappointing defeat to France as Billy Burns, Cian Healy and Iain Henderson will follow the return-to-play protocols this week having been removed for HIAs.
The majority of the front-liners have been retained by Andy Farrell, including injured half-back duo Johnny Sexton and Conor Murray, who are both expected to be fit in time for the trip to Rome.
The 12 players who have returned to their provinces are as follows; Bundee Aki, Ultan Dillane, Dave Heffernan (Connacht), Ryan Baird, Ross Byrne, Jack Conan (Leinster), Craig Casey, Andrew Conway, Shane Daly, Chris Farrell (Munster) and Stuart McCloskey, Tom O’Toole (Ulster).
The three players who provided specialist cover at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday – Harry Byrne, John Cooney and Eric O’Sullivan– have also returned to their respective provinces.
Farrell will be hoping that the likes of Harry Byrne, Casey and Baird can impress in the PRO14 this weekend and put their hand up for Six Nations selection.
Leinster and Ulster are in action on Friday night away to Dragons and Glasgow respectively, while Munster travel to Edinburgh the following day with Connacht hosting Cardiff.
Ireland squad for training camp
Backs
Billy Burns (Ulster) 5 caps
Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 90 caps
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 7 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 49 caps
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 8 caps
Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 26 caps
James Lowe (Leinster) 4 caps
Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 88 caps
Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 32 caps
Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 96 caps
Forwards
Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 19 caps
Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 4 caps
Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 7 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 46 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 106 caps
Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 60 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 18 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 8 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 40 caps
Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 34 caps
Rhys Ruddock (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 27 caps
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 33 caps
CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 48 caps
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 30 caps
Returning to Provinces
Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 30 caps
Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) uncapped
Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 12 caps
Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) uncapped
Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 24 caps
Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 17 caps
Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Con) 1 cap
Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 18 caps
Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 14 caps
Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 5 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 4 caps
Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) uncapped
Online Editors
Six Nations Premium
Andy Farrell has three matches to prove he is the right man to lead Ireland into the 2023 World Cup. It’s time he made a big play towards securing that future by picking Harry Byrne to start against Italy in Rome.