Ireland release 12 players for PRO14 duty as focus turns to Italy encounter

Bundee Aki will return to Connacht ahead of their PRO14 game this weekend.

Ireland have confirmed that 12 players have been released to play for their respective provinces in the Guinness PRO14 this weekend.

A 24-man group has been retained for a two-day camp on Thursday and Friday at the IRFU's High Performance Centre, as preparations ramp up for Ireland's must-win Six Nations encounter in Italy on Saturday week.

Ireland have said that there were no additional injury concerns following Sunday's disappointing defeat to France as Billy Burns, Cian Healy and Iain Henderson will follow the return-to-play protocols this week having been removed for HIAs.

The majority of the front-liners have been retained by Andy Farrell, including injured half-back duo Johnny Sexton and Conor Murray, who are both expected to be fit in time for the trip to Rome.

The 12 players who have returned to their provinces are as follows; Bundee Aki, Ultan Dillane, Dave Heffernan (Connacht), Ryan Baird, Ross Byrne, Jack Conan (Leinster), Craig Casey, Andrew Conway, Shane Daly, Chris Farrell (Munster) and Stuart McCloskey, Tom O’Toole (Ulster).

The three players who provided specialist cover at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday – Harry Byrne, John Cooney and Eric O’Sullivan– have also returned to their respective provinces.

Farrell will be hoping that the likes of Harry Byrne, Casey and Baird can impress in the PRO14 this weekend and put their hand up for Six Nations selection.

Leinster and Ulster are in action on Friday night away to Dragons and Glasgow respectively, while Munster travel to Edinburgh the following day with Connacht hosting Cardiff.

Ireland squad for training camp

Backs

Billy Burns (Ulster) 5 caps

Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 90 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 7 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 49 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 8 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 26 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 4 caps

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 88 caps

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 32 caps

Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 96 caps

Forwards

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 19 caps

Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 4 caps

Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 7 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 46 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 106 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 60 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 18 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 8 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 40 caps

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 34 caps

Rhys Ruddock (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 27 caps

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 33 caps

CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 48 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 30 caps

Returning to Provinces

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 30 caps

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) uncapped

Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 12 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) uncapped

Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 24 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 17 caps

Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Con) 1 cap

Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 18 caps

Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 14 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 5 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 4 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) uncapped

Online Editors