Ireland push France all the way but Andy Farrell’s men suffer defeat in tough Paris test

Tadhg Furlong of Ireland is tackled by Peato Mauvaka of France

Rarely does a team score more tries than the French here but leave with dropping heads.

That was one of many oddities of a defeat which, for much of the piece, went to predicted form, save for a couple of outlandish interventions from a fitful and anxious visiting side.

19-7 down at the break, Ireland were out-muscled and out-thought but two quick-fire tries made a match of it, before France’s squad depth saw them home.

And yet Ireland did have chances though against the new Grand Slam favourites but blew them.

Without Jonathan Sexton, this was an encouraging display but one that got away.

France’s intent was immediate, obvious and devastating.

From an uncertain exit, a quick throw propelled the home side from east to west and back again, Romain Ntmack off-loading in the tackle by Jack Conan against a spreadeagled defence and the perennial trailing threat of Antoine Dupont applied the finish.

Melvyn Jaminet applied the conversion, and added more points just moments later after Ireland had established a decent attacking platform, only for Caelan Doris to knock-on Gibson-Park’s unsympathetic pass.

He did retrieve the subsequent hack deep into his own half but the retreating support were unable to legally defend on the floor and a ten-point deficit hinted at an ominous afternoon.

Instantly, however, Ireland’s newest international, Mack Hansen, thieved Joey Carbery’s superbly flighted kick-off and, as Damien Penaud and Jaminet dithered, the Canberra-born poacher plucked the ball from the sky and raced into the corner to silence the feverish Stade crowd.

Carbery, buoyed by an excellent conversion of Hansen’s try, also mixed his game well but Ireland then fell further behind after failing to secure their own line-out possession inside their 22.

Though James Ryan claimed the throw, the maul was unsteady and when Conan broke from it, Paul Willemse clamped on to the ball and Jaminet then sent it soaring over the posts to make it 13-7.

Ronan Kelleher was forced to depart prematurely with a shoulder issue, Dan Sheehan replacing his Leinster colleague in the 25th minute.

Bundee Aki’s 30th-minute carry represented his side’s first real gain-line success; that it was then followed by another loss in the floor at a poorly populated ruck heightened the sense of Irish frustration.

They fell 16-7 behind when Jaminet added another penalty following a flowing move out right, which had been initiated by some punishing carries infield.

Dupont swept a superb pass to Penaud, who easily stepped inside Gibson-Park, finding Yoram Moefana, who should have been shunted into touch by Hansen. The pair were relieved to escape with just the loss of three points.

Even the redoubtable Hugo Keenan was bailing water, kicking dead from inside his 10-metre line – the team’s kicking game was struggling, too - allowing France to attack once more from another crumpled Irish scrum.

Again, Ireland were thankful to escape with just three – for 19-7 - their desolation compounded by the sight of James Ryan being ushered away for the latest HIA of his troubled career.

The stats men on twitter informed us that Ireland had trailed by twelve points or more on 119 precious occasions; never had they survived to tell a winning tale.

Ryan did return as Ireland sought to make history, and Ireland began with confidence, before anxiety swiftly intervened.

Andrew Conway over-shot Gibson Park’s box-kick despite being told not to by Angus Gardner; Jaminet did not need to be told how to extend the lead to 22-7.

Ireland were gasping for oxygen now but they were revived unexpectedly five minutes in.

Andrew Porter won a penalty from the restart and, after Doris’ take set up the lineout maul, Ireland splintered quickly and aggressively, Josh van der Flier dotting down.

Carbery’s second successive wide conversion from the left reduced the deficit to a more manageable eight points and, for the first time, their tails were up; they began to punch holes.

Gibson-Park then blasted a huge one, sniping from 15 metres out to score beneath the posts; Carbery’s extras rendered it, improbably, a one-point game with a half-hour left.

Back came France, wreaking familiar havoc, regaining the lead through Cyril Baille after Doris was smashed by Anthony Jelonch, Romain Taofifenua announcing the introduction of the French ‘bomb squad’ by leading the counter-ruck.

Even the ref was floored as Ireland were knocked for six and France now led by six; sub Peter O’Mahony the second HIA departure, forcing Beirne to the ‘row’ while Iain Henderson stepped into the back-row.

Ireland blew a golden chance after kicking to the corner when Cameron Woki spoiled the throw; Carbery took the points when the next chance came.

But it never did.

Sheehan did wonderfully well to hold up Jaminet with three minutes left; he kicked the penalty advantage for 30-24.

Ireland escaped with the twin bonus of a match point and the knowledge that the damage could have been a whole lot worse.

But also the regret at missing an unlikely smash and grab.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan; Andrew Conway, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki (Robbie Henshaw 64), Mack Hansen; Joey Carbery (Jack Carty 78), Jamison Gibson Park (Conor Murray 65); Andrew Porter (Cian Healy 73), Ronan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong (Finlay Bealham 71); Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan (capt); Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan (Peter O’Mahony 53).

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Iain Henderson, Peter O'Mahony, Conor Murray, Jack Carty, Robbie Henshaw.

France: Melvyn Jaminet; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Yoram Moefana, Gabin Villiere; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont capt (Maxime Lucu 69); Cyril Baille (Romain Taofifenua 55), Julian Marchand (Peata Mauvaka 55), Uini Atonio (Demba Bamba 56); Cameron Woki (Thibaut Flament 53), Paul Willemse (Romain Taofifenua 75) ; Francois Cros (Dylan Cretin 76), Anthony Jelonch, Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Jean Baptiste Gros, Demba Bamba, Romain Taofifenua, Thibaut Flament, Dylan Cretin, Maxime Lucu, Thomas Ramos.