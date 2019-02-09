Ireland player ratings: Two players rewarded with 9/10 as reigning champions return to winning ways
There were some big performances from Ireland as they got their Six Nations campaign back on track with a 13-22 victory at Murrayfield.
Rob Kearney: The full-back gave Ireland the defensive solidity that was sadly missing last week against England. 8
Keith Earls: Brilliant effort to almost prevent Scotland’s first half try and Earls was solid in the air as Scotland kicked regularly. 7
Chris Farrell: Back in the Irish team for the first time in almost a year, he showed well for the ball and made ground. 6
Bundee Aki: The designated ball-carrier for Ireland again, Aki willingly carried the load. But not a lot happened off his carries. 6
Jacob Stockdale: A fantastic run from the Ulster winger to score his first half try and some powerful running and tackling in loose play. 8
Johnny Sexton: Scotland turned him into their own personal punchbag and he had to leave the game after 23minutes. 7
Conor Murray: The scrum-half was much better than against England, Murray was lively and kicked a lot better than a week ago. 7
Cian Healy: The prop put in a good shift in a challenge that was a little less than against the big English pack. 7
Rory Best: A 100% line-out success rate for Ireland will please the skipper after another hard effort in the front-row. 8
Tadhg Furlong: Much more visible than against England, Furlong was back to his very best against the Scots yesterday. 7
James Ryan: The Leinster second-row had a huge match when Ireland really needed him with so many injuries in the area. 9
Quinn Roux: He too put in a big effort as Ireland’s line-out came good to carry the team forward. 7
Peter O’Mahony: He came up with a needed big show in the line-out with Devin Toner missing. Worked hard on the floor too. 8
Sean O’Brien: What a pity injury has robbed this great player of much of the last two years. He is a force of nature. O’Brien was superb yesterday. 9
Jack Conan: Strong at the base of the scrum, Conan did a lot of grafting work in the rucks and mauls around the pitch. 7
Replacements:
Joey Carbery for Sexton 23mins. 8
D. Kilcoyne for Healy, 63mins. 7
Josh van der Flier for O’Brien 65mins. 6
Andrew Porter for Furlong 67mins. 6
Ultan Dillane for Roux 70mins. 7
Sean Cronin for Best 72mins. 6
Jordan Larmour for Stockdale 72mins. 6
Online Editors
Related Content
- Ireland edge Scotland in error-strewn affair as Joey Carbery shows quality in Johnny Sexton's absence
- Scotland 13 Ireland 22 as it happened: Joey Carbery produces moment of magic to steer Joe Schmidt's men to victory
- Inside the post-mortem - Former stars on what Ireland's players will have faced this week from Joe Schmidt
- Master versus apprentice as Townsend looks to get one over on his former mentor Schmidt
- Sinéad Kissane: 'Schmidt's well-oiled machine still needs emotion to run at its best'
- Tony Ward: 'James Ryan is already the complete package but overworked second-row must be handled with care'
- Ireland primed to storm back
- Cian Tracey: 'Sean O'Brien cashing in on London Irish deal at tail end of his career is sensible'