There were some big performances from Ireland as they got their Six Nations campaign back on track with a 13-22 victory at Murrayfield.

Ireland player ratings: Two players rewarded with 9/10 as reigning champions return to winning ways

Rob Kearney: The full-back gave Ireland the defensive solidity that was sadly missing last week against England. 8

Keith Earls: Brilliant effort to almost prevent Scotland’s first half try and Earls was solid in the air as Scotland kicked regularly. 7

Chris Farrell: Back in the Irish team for the first time in almost a year, he showed well for the ball and made ground. 6

Bundee Aki: The designated ball-carrier for Ireland again, Aki willingly carried the load. But not a lot happened off his carries. 6

Jacob Stockdale: A fantastic run from the Ulster winger to score his first half try and some powerful running and tackling in loose play. 8

Johnny Sexton: Scotland turned him into their own personal punchbag and he had to leave the game after 23minutes. 7

Conor Murray: The scrum-half was much better than against England, Murray was lively and kicked a lot better than a week ago. 7

Cian Healy: The prop put in a good shift in a challenge that was a little less than against the big English pack. 7

Rory Best: A 100% line-out success rate for Ireland will please the skipper after another hard effort in the front-row. 8

Tadhg Furlong: Much more visible than against England, Furlong was back to his very best against the Scots yesterday. 7

James Ryan: The Leinster second-row had a huge match when Ireland really needed him with so many injuries in the area. 9

Quinn Roux: He too put in a big effort as Ireland’s line-out came good to carry the team forward. 7

Peter O’Mahony: He came up with a needed big show in the line-out with Devin Toner missing. Worked hard on the floor too. 8

Sean O’Brien: What a pity injury has robbed this great player of much of the last two years. He is a force of nature. O’Brien was superb yesterday. 9

Jack Conan: Strong at the base of the scrum, Conan did a lot of grafting work in the rucks and mauls around the pitch. 7

Replacements:

Joey Carbery for Sexton 23mins. 8

D. Kilcoyne for Healy, 63mins. 7

Josh van der Flier for O’Brien 65mins. 6

Andrew Porter for Furlong 67mins. 6

Ultan Dillane for Roux 70mins. 7

Sean Cronin for Best 72mins. 6

Jordan Larmour for Stockdale 72mins. 6

Online Editors