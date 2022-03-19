Ireland player ratings: Sheehan, Gibson-Park and Van der Flier shine as Triple Crown comes home

Ireland players, from left, Caelan Doris, Dan Sheehan and Kieran Treadwell after the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Scotland at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Here’s how Ireland rated in their Triple Crown-winning victory over Scotland.

Hugo Keenan 7

He did marvellously well to stop Hogg in the corner with his opposite number unforgivably ignoring an overlap. What has been an excellent Championship finished on a high.

Mack Hansen 7

Badly wanted involvement from wherever he could find. There was a great hit on Bennett and worked well to combine with Lowe in the lead-up to Van der Flier’s score.

Garry Ringrose 6

There seemed to be too much traffic around to see him wriggle through in the way we would have expected. Did well to take Gibson-Park’s long pass on Ireland’s goal-line.

Bundee Aki 5

Seemed to show Graham space for the early break and then lost a pass thrown at him. He also gave away a sloppy penalty but continued with some direct carries.

James Lowe 8

Huge boot early doors and super take from Conan in attack. Popped up all over the field in search of work and his physicality helped Murray take the bonus point.

Johnny Sexton 7

Produced a superb 50/22 right to the flag and certainly put in the tackles. Not everything worked in terms of attack but the ambition was, as ever, never dimmed.

Jamison Gibson-Park 8

Magnificent long pass on his line and great break form base of ruck set the tone. Then there were the breaks around the fringes and so many other clever plays.

Cian Healy 7

Cap number 116 and with it came a try – his 10th for Ireland – as he as driven over the line in the opening half. Also had popped up for a good carry later on.

Dan Sheehan 8

Powerful early surge and bagged the first try and essentially kept that up in terms of his energy and dynamic ball-carrying. Another strong game, his throwing was largely on the money.

Tadhg Furlong 7

Got quite animated after his tackle on Gray from when he then won a turnover. This time the scrums weren’t really any issue and there was a good drive before he departed.

Iain Henderson 6

There was some good lineout work and one excellent one-handed take, but there was a rip from Watson and lost a ball in contact. Hit hard and high by Schoeman.

Tadhg Beirne 7

Not quite the usual nuisance at the breakdown but was busy all the same with a charge down and a great drive prior to Van der Flier’s try. Some neat footwork too.

Caelan Doris 7

Schoeman got under him for the try. There were lovely hands on several occasions but there was a bad looking knock on near the line. Still he worked tirelessly.

Josh van der Flier 8

Charged on from an overthrow and held up over the line. Next time he got over though when from a standing start he got the third. Put in another huge shift.

Jack Conan 7

Launched himself for a good drive which helped carve out Healy’s try and plenty of activity with ball in hand and ended up with 10 carries before being substituted.

Replacements

Peter O’Mahony (for Conan 51mins) 6: Got busy quickly

Dave Kilcoyne (for Healy 51mins) 6: Won a scrum penalty

Robbie Henshaw (for Aki 55mins) 6: Very keen to finish strongly

Rob Herring (for Sheehan 62mins) 6: Made one enveloping tackle

Kieran Treadwell (for Henderson 62mins) 5: Lots of energy

Conor Murray (for Gibson-Park 66mins) 6: Got the bonus point

Finlay Bealham (for Furlong 67mins) 5: Pinged at a scrum

Joey Carbery (for Keenan 73mins) N/A