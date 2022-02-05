Ireland player ratings: Ringrose, Hansen and Sexton shine in stellar win over Wales

Garry Ringrose, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth try with Andrew Conway, right, and Jonathan Sexton during the Six Nations win over Wales at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Here’s how Andy Farrell’s side rated in their 2022 Six Nations opening day win over reigning champions Wales.

Hugo Keenan – 6

By his lofty standards this was a quiet affair and was a bit loose in, admittedly, difficult conditions under the high ball. Will surely be more impactful next time.

Andrew Conway – 8

Super take from Keenan’s Garryowen and then, well, his finishing for his first score was a reminder of his quality before the walk-in for number two. Could have had three.

Garry Ringrose – 9

Some really good work early on which set the tone for a performance of towering authority. He scorched Josh Adams and his try was O’Driscoll-like in its finish.

Bundee Aki – 8

Supplied by Hansen for the first try and then went about his work in the manner you would expect. Ultra-physical and uncompromising he even threw in an assist.

Mack Hansen – 8

What a debut and what start with a first minute run and then assist for Aki. Also involved in Ringrose’s score and even got player of the match. Wales couldn’t cope.

Johnny Sexton – 8

Will be irked by missing two shots at goal, but this was a command performance. Absorbed the blows and his hook left to right goal kicks were things of wonder.

Jamison Gibson-Park – 7

Some scruffy stuff at times but his imprint were still all over Ireland’s game-plan. He is the dynamo in their attacking decisions as long as there is quick ball.

Andrew Porter – 8

Won an early penalty off Wainwright and continued on from there, strangling the life out of Wales’ pack and also secured two turnovers. Getting stronger with every game.

Ronan Kelleher – 7

Some decent carries and work in the tackle zone. Will probably have wanted more impact but, even so, this was another strong effort to add to the collection.

Tadhg Furlong – 8

Lovely hands for Sexton early on and a big hit on Basham. Three big carries in one set too. Looked like Farrell got him off early to save Furlong for Paris.

James Ryan – 7

Trucked it up with gusto and carried hard for Conway’s second though he ignored those outside him. Again, will demand more when it comes to France.

Tadhg Beirne – 8

Held up Elias for Wales’ first significant attack and did this thing all over the park including strong line breaks. Unlucky to gift Basham Wales’ only score.

Caelan Doris – 7

Lots of muscular endeavour and dominance. Completely eclipsed his opposite number. Busy enough with nine carries and 11 tackles tell of another strong effort from the Leinster back-rower.

Josh van der Flier – 8

Super break for Conway’s second and the red scrum cap was rarely far from the action in a lung-buster of a full shift. Also managed to put in 16 tackles.

Jack Conan – 7

Took the sting out of Wales’ decent first half spell with some strong drives and defensive work. Then kept up the work-rate as Ireland pushed on and killed the game off.

Replacements

Dan Sheehan (for Kelleher 61 mins): some decent work delivered – 6

Cian Healy (for Porter 65 mins): kept up the scrum dominance – 6

Finlay Bealham (for Furlong 52 mins) helped close it out – 6

Ryan Baird (for Ryan 65 mins) looked hungry and energetic – 7

Peter O’Mahony (for Conan 52 mins) the old hand put in the work – 7

Conor Murray (for Gibson-Park 68 mins) quite a neat and tidy cameo – 7

Joey Carbery (for Sexton 63 mins) a bit rusty but still sound – 7

James Hume (for Conway 59 mins) mostly defensive work – 6