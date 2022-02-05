Ireland player ratings: Ringrose, Hansen and Sexton shine in stellar win over Wales

Here’s how Andy Farrell’s side rated in their 2022 Six Nations opening day win over reigning champions Wales.
Hugo Keenan – 6
By his lofty standards this was a quiet affair and was a bit loose in, admittedly, difficult conditions under the high ball. Will surely be more impactful next time.
Andrew Conway – 8
Super take from Keenan’s Garryowen and then, well, his finishing for his first score was a reminder of his quality before the walk-in for number two. Could have had three.
Garry Ringrose – 9
Some really good work early on which set the tone for a performance of towering authority. He scorched Josh Adams and his try was O’Driscoll-like in its finish.
Bundee Aki – 8
Supplied by Hansen for the first try and then went about his work in the manner you would expect. Ultra-physical and uncompromising he even threw in an assist.
Mack Hansen – 8
What a debut and what start with a first minute run and then assist for Aki. Also involved in Ringrose’s score and even got player of the match. Wales couldn’t cope.
Johnny Sexton – 8
Will be irked by missing two shots at goal, but this was a command performance. Absorbed the blows and his hook left to right goal kicks were things of wonder.
Jamison Gibson-Park – 7
Some scruffy stuff at times but his imprint were still all over Ireland’s game-plan. He is the dynamo in their attacking decisions as long as there is quick ball.
Andrew Porter – 8
Won an early penalty off Wainwright and continued on from there, strangling the life out of Wales’ pack and also secured two turnovers. Getting stronger with every game.
Ronan Kelleher – 7
Some decent carries and work in the tackle zone. Will probably have wanted more impact but, even so, this was another strong effort to add to the collection.
Tadhg Furlong – 8
Lovely hands for Sexton early on and a big hit on Basham. Three big carries in one set too. Looked like Farrell got him off early to save Furlong for Paris.
James Ryan – 7
Trucked it up with gusto and carried hard for Conway’s second though he ignored those outside him. Again, will demand more when it comes to France.
Tadhg Beirne – 8
Held up Elias for Wales’ first significant attack and did this thing all over the park including strong line breaks. Unlucky to gift Basham Wales’ only score.
Caelan Doris – 7
Lots of muscular endeavour and dominance. Completely eclipsed his opposite number. Busy enough with nine carries and 11 tackles tell of another strong effort from the Leinster back-rower.
Josh van der Flier – 8
Super break for Conway’s second and the red scrum cap was rarely far from the action in a lung-buster of a full shift. Also managed to put in 16 tackles.
Jack Conan – 7
Took the sting out of Wales’ decent first half spell with some strong drives and defensive work. Then kept up the work-rate as Ireland pushed on and killed the game off.
Replacements
Dan Sheehan (for Kelleher 61 mins): some decent work delivered – 6
Cian Healy (for Porter 65 mins): kept up the scrum dominance – 6
Finlay Bealham (for Furlong 52 mins) helped close it out – 6
Ryan Baird (for Ryan 65 mins) looked hungry and energetic – 7
Peter O’Mahony (for Conan 52 mins) the old hand put in the work – 7
Conor Murray (for Gibson-Park 68 mins) quite a neat and tidy cameo – 7
Joey Carbery (for Sexton 63 mins) a bit rusty but still sound – 7
James Hume (for Conway 59 mins) mostly defensive work – 6