Ireland player ratings: Poor form of star pair Johnny Sexton and Conor Murray remains a concern

Ireland lacked energy and were passive in defence and created just about enough to score four tries in their 26-16 win in Rome. Here's how the player's rated.

ROB KEARNEY: Lucky to avoid a yellow card for a body check on Tito Tebaldi but solid otherwise: 6

KEITH EARLS: Industrious performance, played most of the game in the centre and used his footwork to score the third try: 7

CHRIS FARRELL: Battled away all afternoon but unable to cut loose: 5

BUNDEE AKI: Had his day cut short by a head injury: 5

JACOB STOCKDALE: Took his try well but had few chances to get motoring: 6

JOHNNY SEXTON: Not vintage by his standards, but still good enough to steer Ireland to victoryy: 5

CONOR MURRAY: Started poorly but improved as the game wore on. Took his try well. Passing is still lacking it's usual sharpness: 5

DAVE KILCOYNE: Solid in all aspects on his first Six Nations start. Carried well: 7

SEAN CRONIN: Struggled at the lineout and failed to apply the pressure to rested captain Rory Best that boss Joe Schmidt wanted: 5

TADHG FURLONG: Excellent in the scrum and put himself about in the loose without ever finding any fluidity: 6

ULTAN DILLANE: A couple of costly fumbles but he stuck to his task and threw himself into every facet of his game: 8

QUINN ROUX: Struggled at times in the lineout but took his try well and was physical around the park: 6

PETER O'MAHONY (Cap): Led from the front with a tireless showing as Ireland turned this game around: 8

SEAN O'BRIEN: Another gritty effort but gave away too many penalties: 5

JORDI MURPHY: Solid showing but could not cut loose with ball in hand. Missed his opportunity to put pressure on his rivals: 6

REPLACEMENTS:

Andrew Conway: Struggled to make any real impact: 6

Iain Henderson: Added some bite in the loose when he came on: 6

Josh van der Flier: Was a bit more disciplined in his contributions than the Tullow Tank: 6

John Cooney: Added some real energy which only highlighted Murray's struggles: 7

Jack McGrath: Worked hard after entering the action: 6

John Ryan: Solid cameo from the Munster prop: 6

Online Editors