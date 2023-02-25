Ireland player ratings: Mack Hansen shines in scrappy victory over Azzurri

Ireland's Mack Hansen scores their side's fifth try during the Six Nations match at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

Here’s how Andy Farrell’s side rated in their Six Nations victory

Hugo Keenan – 7

He was involved in Lowe’s disallowed score but then got his own when Ireland swept down the left again. Waited for more but things weren’t just as fast and loose in the second half.

Mack Hansen – 8

Two tries with his second securing the result. Involved in the move for Keenan’s score and then pinged for taking out Menoncello. Got the bonus point try and won a turnover on the deck.

Stuart McCloskey – 7

Good early hit and clear up but Lorenzo Cannone’s break wasn’t a good look. Assist for Hansen and always willing. High tackle on Capuozzo but there were vital ones on Bruno and Garbisi.

Bundee Aki – 6

Great offload for Ryan’s score and then a bit of a problem for Varney’s. Still, did well to score but then threw the intercept for Bruno and he lost the ball on the line. And there were penalties.

James Lowe – 7

This time his early visit to the line was scratched off but a decent assist for Ryan and Aki. Then the knock-on but what a touchfinder. Pulled off an important late hit and nearly had another try.

Ross Byrne – 7

Was always going to be a tester for him and it was certainly no armchair ride with blue shirts swarming. Was perhaps too deep for Bruno’s intercept, generally came through well without dominating.

Craig Casey – 6

Not a great pass to Lowe who was a long way back but then won a turnover off Varney. Nearly got Hansen away but as the game wore on his impact appeared to lessen.

Andrew Porter – 6

There was one superb steal near his own line then was unfortunate to run into Van der Flier in a charge to the line. Seemed to be getting frustrated and, yes, there were penalties.

Rónan Kelleher – 6

As with Porter, he also won an important turnover on the deck but, again, this was an important but arguably missed opportunity to lay down a marker aside from a busy tackle count.

Finlay Bealham – 5

Involved in an attempted re-run of Keenan’s score against the French – it didn’t work this time – he was penalised at a first half scrum and then got injured in the first half.

Iain Henderson – 5

There for his grafting abilities with Tadhg Beirne gone, he did exactly what was required but without having a huge impact on the game’s narrative. Was subbed for Baird early in the second half.

James Ryan – 7

Nice first half try for the skipper and, as usual, made an impression as a big carrier and busy and efficient tackler. Will doubtless be frustrated at how Ireland had to work.

Caelan Doris – 7

Did well to win a loose ball but then was also emptied by a blue shirt. Produced an impressive drive off a lineout but came into his own at number eight with two mighty carries for Hansen’s second.

Josh van der Flier – 7

So involved early on with his passing skills, apart from his one to Casey when at scrum-half. Had to make a nuisance of himself and did so with some important defensive involvements.

Jack Conan – 6

Was utterly mashed by Negri in the early exchanges and was quieter than he would have wanted on both sides of the ball. His removal in the second half allowed Doris move to eight.

Replacements

Dan Sheehan (for Kelleher 56mins): Had to battle for it – 6

David Kilcoyne (for Porter 64mins): Strong in the scrum – 6

Tom O’Toole (for Bealham 36mins) – Did well for his shift 7

Ryan Baird (for Henderson 52mins) – A significant presence 7

Peter O’Mahony (for Conan 56mins) – Assisted getting Ireland home – 6

Conor Murray (for Casey 64mins): Clever play for Hansen – 7

Jimmy O’Brien (for McCloskey 73mins): Mostly defensive work – 6

Jack Crowley (for Byrne 78mins) – N/A