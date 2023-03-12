Ireland player ratings: Mack Hansen and James Lowe lead way in Scotland win

Hugo Keenan: Juggled his first ball and was caught a bit for Jones’ try. But, overall, it was quality again. Super assist for Hansen and a pivotal nailing of Van der Merwe. Also, bottled-up Hogg on his line. 7

Mack Hansen: Another cracking game. Did so well to score his try and throw in a super jackal on Hogg which led to Lowe’s try and assist for Conan. Really strong when the game broke up. 8

Garry Ringrose: Cap number 50 and came so close to scoring after 10 minutes. Unable to stop Jones for his try and then ended up missing more tackles than usual. Shipped a horrible knock at the end. 6

Bundee Aki: There was some strong carrying when Ireland cranked it up early doors in the contest but there wasn’t meant to be just as much back-foot stuff. Mostly route one plays and lots of tackles. Had to come back for Ringrose. 7

James Lowe: Stepped rather easily by Steyn but then emptied Hogg in a bone-shaker. He was there for the vital Van der Merwe jackal and produced a surging run soon afterwards. A great counter nearly led to the bonus point score. 8

Johnny Sexton: His last outing at Murrayfield and ended up equalling Ronan O’Gara’s Six Nations points scoring record. Certainly not his most dominant display but nevertheless helped manage the game as the momentum swung Ireland’s way. 6

Conor Murray: A bit of a scrapy start and there was that breakdown wrap-up with Ritchie. It was messy at the breakdown – he was furious Hogg wasn’t binned – and not a style of game which suited him. 5

Andrew Porter: Penalised at the first scrum and there were other disciplinary issues too but pulled off an important tackle on Turner. Knocked on from a Sexton pass but did well to go the full distance. 7

Dan Sheehan: N/A (Only on for 18 minutes)

Ronan Kelleher: On very early for Dan Sheehan. Busy in the loose, but an ugly overthrow. He was also done for no brake foot and was unable to throw in the second half meaning he too went early. 6

Tadhg Furlong: His first game back since December and, as ever, managed to hit the mark. Held on well to Van der Merwe before some trademark carries but defensively, he upped it when it was needed. What an engine. 7

Iain Henderson: The main lineout target and there were a few carries too in what proved to be a busy 20 odd minutes but then the Ulsterman became the third Ireland starter to leave the field with an issue. 6

James Ryan: He put in a massive shift with so much grafting. An easy lineout steal got him going and then big tackles on Hogg, White and Van der Merwe. Really should have hit Lowe for the bonus point. 8

Peter O’Mahony: An important wrap up tackle on Russell and hacked on later on when Ireland surged downfield. Hauled down Steyn and put in a huge shift defensively which helped shift things Irelands way. Also had to go the distance. 7

Josh van der Flier: When things looked bleak, he was handed the throwing duties in the second half, he was mostly accurate with throws to the front. Coped with the pressure and there was lots of quality defence. 7

Caelan Doris: N/A (Off very early)

Jack Conan: With Caelan Doris gone so quickly, he grabbed his chance to shine and carried with energy and accuracy throughout. Produced a great tackle on Jones and then a wonderful finish for his one-handed touchdown. 8

Replacements

Cian Healy for Sheehan (48 mins): Did fine as a scrummaging hooker. 7

Tom O’Toole for Furlong (64 mins): Did his bit to help gain this victory. 6

Ryan Baird for Henderson (24 mins): Lots of endeavour and athleticism. 7

Jamison Gibson-Park for Murray (53 mins): Changed the pattern with his tempo. 7

Ross Byrne for Sexton (70 mins): Little opportunity in the chaotic finish. 6

Robbie Henshaw for Aki (66 mins): Mostly found work in defending. 6

Bundee Aki for Ringrose (72 mins)