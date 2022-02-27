Ireland player ratings: Josh van der Flier man of the match as Lowry, Lowe, Furlong and Beirne stand out

Josh van der Flier and Jamison Gibson Park of Ireland after their side's victory over Italy in the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Michael Lowry 8

There were no bombs that came his way but it was still quite the debut with two tries. Probably should have taken the hat-trick but put Lowe away instead.

Mack Hansen 7

Tried hard to get into the game but didn’t get the opportunities to flourish in the same way as Lowe. Probably can’t believe he couldn’t get a try.

Garry Ringrose 7

Patched up early on there was still plenty of activity and his kick nearly created a third for Lowry. Came back on again after Henshaw’s departure.

Robbie Henshaw 6

Very frustrated with a knock-on and then later was unable to hold a ball before a collision saw him removed for an HIA and he didn’t return.

Expand Close James Lowe of Ireland scores his side's fifth try. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp James Lowe of Ireland scores his side's fifth try. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

James Lowe 8

He had a busy afternoon on his return. Two tries and a few takes of high kicks when he demonstrated his siege boot. Provided the assist for Gibson-Park’s score.

Joey Carbery 7

Hardly the contest he needed to push his credentials, but there were plenty of positive moments. Got the first try though definitely won’t be pleased at missing conversions.

Jamison Gibson-Park 7

Took his try well and tried to make things happen by constantly trying to inject pace into the game or what there was a of a game.

Read More

Andrew Porter 7

Couldn’t hold a Doris flip with the line in sight and then we had uncontested scrums which diluted his intended impact. Picked up a knock and left early in the second half.

Dan Sheehan 7

First Six Nations start and put in some hard graft with his carrying. The high hit on him by Faiva resulted in the red card and Italy going down to 13.

Expand Close Ireland's Tadhg Furlong. Photo credit: Brian Lawless/PA Wire / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ireland's Tadhg Furlong. Photo credit: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Tadhg Furlong 8

Lots of those neat passes in evidence in the early stages but, again, lack of scrummaging will have frustrated. Ignored an overlap just before he was called ashore.

Tadhg Beirne 8

Another dominant effort. He made a strong carry which helped create Lowe’s second half score and prior to that showed up with several of his trademark turnovers.

Ryan Baird 7

Prominent defensively and then that charge down and marvellous pick up brought him a deserved try for all his industry on his first Six Nations start.

Peter O'Mahony 7

Skipper for the day, he claimed the bonus point try with a typical drive to the line. Not everything looked ideal but there is no arguing with the scoreboard.

Josh van der Flier 8

The flanker deservedly took man of the match as he looked ravenous for action. His ball-carrying was particularly notable on a number of eye-catching drives.

Caelan Doris 7

Put in a shedload of athletic carrying and had more of the ball from number eight which allowed him show his versatility. Involved in the opening try.

Replacements:

Rob Herring for Sheehan 68mins. One notable run. 6

Dave Kilcoyne for Porter 43mins. Might have wanted scrums. 6

Finlay Bealham for Furlong 61mins. Some big hits. 6

Kieran Treadwell for Beirne 61mins. Claimed the final try. 6

Jack Conan for Doris 54mins. Busy enough. 7

Craig Casey for Gibson-Park 61mins. Brought extra zip. 7

Johnny Sexton for Carbery 53mins. Helped restore direction. 7

James Hume for Ringrose 2-8 and 53mins. Helped win maul turnover. 6

Ringrose for Henshaw 67mins