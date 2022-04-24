Ireland player ratings – Edel McMahon the stand-out on tough afternoon at Welford Road

Neve Jones and Edel McMahon of Ireland tackle Sarah Bern of England. Photo by Darren Staples/Sportsfile

MOLLY SCUFFIL-MCCABE 4

Difficult afternoon for the debutante, who made one superb try-saving tackle.

AOIFE DOYLE 4

Struggled to have an impact in attack and part of a back-three that was pulled apart.

SENE NAOUPU 3

The veteran was recalled for her experience but a red card soured her return to Test rugby.

ENYA BREEN 4

Faced plenty of heavy traffic down her channel but was unable to influence proceedings.

EIMEAR CONSIDINE 4

Showed good footwork at one point but was stretchered off with a serious looking leg injury.



NICOLE CRONIN 4

Missed a kick in front of goals before she left the pitch in tears through injury after 29 minutes.

KATHRYN DANE 4

Struggled behind a beaten pack but refused to throw in the towel.



LINDA DJOUGANG 5

Part of a scrum that was demolished, the prop made 17 tackles in another tireless shift.



NEVE JONES 5

Looked to bring the fight to England in strong defensive display but the lineout struggled.

CHRISTINE HANEY 4

Called ashore after 43 minutes, this was a tough outing for the inexperienced tighthead.



NICHOLA FRYDAY 6

Led by example by constantly showing up for work, be that in attack or defence.

AOIFE McDERMOTT 4

Back in the team but will have to take her share of the responsibility for Ireland’s poor lineout.

Ireland's Dorothy Wall is tackled by England's Marlie Packer during their TikTok Six Nations clash at Welford Road Stadium, Leicester. Photo: Darren Staples/Sportsfile

Ireland's Dorothy Wall is tackled by England's Marlie Packer during their TikTok Six Nations clash at Welford Road Stadium, Leicester. Photo: Darren Staples/Sportsfile



DOROTHY WALL 4

Yellow card saw Ireland concede three tries during her sin-bin period. Still not at her best.



EDEL McMAHON 7

A threat at the breakdown, strong in attack and resilient in defence – a fine performance.

HANNAH O’CONNOR 6

Another who worked her socks off throughout, without getting rewarded for her efforts.



BENCH IMPACT 4

Michelle Claffey got on earlier than expected, Katie O’Dwyer couldn’t turn the tide at scrum-time, nor could Emma Hooban and Chloe Pearse in their brief cameos. Grace Moore put herself about, as did Maeve Óg O’Leary and Aoibheann Reilly but the damage was already done. Niamh Byrne made international debut.

COACH – GREG McWILLIAMS5

Can take heart from the defensive grit in the first-half but the gulf in class was obvious.