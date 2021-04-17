Ireland player ratings: Djougang and Naoupu stand out on difficult day against rampant France

Sene Naoupu was one of Ireland's better performers in the defeat to France. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Here is how the Ireland players rated in the 56-15 defeat to France in the Six Nations.

Eimear Considine - 7

Not much she could have done with France’s opening try, while she lost the ball in attack which led to the French second. Showed well otherwise as one of Ireland’s best.

Lauren Delany - 5

Had her hands full unexpectedly facing Caroline Boujard on her wing. Exposed by a lack of numbers in the defensive set-up at times. Didn’t see the ball on the front foot.

Eve Higgins - 6

Partnered well with Naoupu in defence again, but struggled to find space to show her attacking talents. Made a couple of vital tackles in the second half.

Sene Naoupu - 7

Harshly penalised to give France an easy exit after their first try, but saved Ireland with another illegal intervention. One of the few to get over the gain line.

Beibhinn Parsons - 5

Hardly got a sniff in the first half and two minutes from the break she was stripped of possession before Cyrielle Banet scored. Busier in the second half.

Hannah Tyrrell - 6

Missed an early kick to touch, but took the ball to the line well. A sweet, delayed pass to Considine didn’t deliver a try after 25 minutes, but this was a tough day for the backs.

Kathryn Dane - 6

Gave a supply of accurate ball apart from a couple of stray passes before her withdrawal. Under quite a bit of pressure with the French pack dominating the physical encounters.

Lindsay Peat - 5

Had a real battle with Rose Bernadou at scrum time, but the Irish prop came out second best. Couple of missed tackles too on a tough day for the loosehead.

Cliodhna Moloney - 6

Crooked first throw in the French ‘22’ was a poor start, but her mauled try 13 minutes from the break was badly needed. Penalised for dissent just before being replaced.

Linda Djougang - 7

Early scrum penalty was a boost against the big French pack. Involved in the loose and also busy in defence. One of Ireland’s best forwards, who scrummaged well.

Aoife McDermott - 5

Sin binned when she collapsed a driving lineout, which resulted in a penalty try. Tried her best to stall Safi N’Diaye’s progress for France’s fourth try.

Nichola Fryday - 6

Facing a hugely physical French second row, Fryday’s lineout work played a big part in Ireland’s opening try. Put in an exhausting shift at the breakdown.

Dorothy Wall - 5

A handling error early on, Wall was a threat as Ireland’s premier ball carrier, but was very well marshalled. Unfortunately much busier in defence that attack.

Ciara Griffin - 5

Guilty of a poor penalty concession on the French scrum-half, which led to France’s third try. Tough day for the No 8 captaining a side that conceded 20 penalties.

Claire Molloy - 5

Busy in the lineout, but she was unable to stamp her usual influence on the game at ruck time. Defended well but powerless to stop her powerful opponents.

Online Editors