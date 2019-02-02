It was a bad day for Ireland at the Aviva Stadium. Here is how the players rated.

Ireland player ratings as Grand Slam champions are brushed aside by stylish England

Robbie Henshaw - There was the odd miscue at full-back, but that was to be expected of Henshaw on the day. Ran well in open play. 7

Keith Earls - Took two heavy bangs early in the first half, but was always game for work. Unsurprisingly, he was taken off at half-time. 5

Garry Ringrose - Ireland's best back as he opened the English defence with superb running. A fine effort from the Irish centre. 9

Bundee Aki - Designated Ireland's battering ram for the day, Aki powered into the challenges in the hope of making space for others. 6

Jacob Stockdale - Looked good going forward, but how Jacob will rue not holding onto the ball that became England's second try. 5

Johnny Sexton - As ever the leader, Sexton was always looking for space, looking to see where Ireland could exploit a gap. 7

Conor Murray - Murray played the percentages well inside Sexton, mixing kicks with sniping runs as Ireland sought to get into the game. 7

Cian Healy - Healy was at home in the really intense front-row exchanges and he will delight in his first half try. 8

Rory Best - Missed one crucial throw that could have cost Ireland a try. Worked hard around the ground. 6

Tadhg Furlong - Stuck in the middle of the trench war, the prop didn't get to have his usual big day around the pitch. 6

Devin Toner - Won good ball in the line-out, but 6' 10" Toner was not a huge presence around the pitch on a day it was needed. 6

James Ryan - The big second-row really carried the battle to the physical English pack. Ireland's best forward on the day. 8

Peter O'Mahony - Gave his all, as ever, but couldn't find a few of his specialties, the line-out steal, when they were needed. 7

Josh van der Flier - Playing it wide all the time didn't suit the flanker's groundhog style as he could not make the tackles he loves. 7

CJ Stander - Made carry after carry as he tried to breach the England defence but found it stubbornly resistant to his runs. 6

SUBS

Jordan Larmour for Earls ht

Quinn Roux for Toner 56 mins

David Kilcoyne for Healy and Andrew Porter for Furlong, both 61mins

Sean O'Brien for Stander 65mins

Sean Cronin for Rory Best 67 mins

England

Elliott Daly - 8

Jonny May - 8

Henry Slade - 7

Manu Tuilagi - 7

Jack Nowell - 6

Owen Farrell - 8

Ben Youngs - 6

Mako Vunipola - 7

Jamie George - 6

Kyle Sinckler - 6

Maro Itoje - 8

George Kruis - 7

Mark Wilson - 8

Tom Curry - 6

Billy Vunipola - 7

