Ireland player ratings: A day for the debutants as Connors and Keenan make their Six Nations mark

Will Connors and Hugo Keenan both impressed on their Ireland debut. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Here is how the Ireland players rated in the 50-17 win over Italy at the Aviva Stadium.

Jacob Stockdale – 8

Recovered from an early error to deliver a largely assured performance that suggested he could well be Ireland's next long-term full-back. A constant counter-attacking threat.

Andrew Conway – 6

Starved of possession throughout, but any time he was called upon, he delivered. Ireland must get the Munster wing involved in the play more often.

Garry Ringrose – 6

Forced off with a first-half injury, but the centre had already slotted in seamlessly at scrum-half with Murray in the bin. A major concern ahead of France next week.

Read More

Bundee Aki – 8

The loudest man on the pitch was rewarded for an excellent display with a slick try. The Connacht centre is in great physical nick and showed a clean pair of heels to score.

Hugo Keenan – 9

A dream debut for the 24-year old who has now scored double the amount of tries for Ireland as he has for Leinster. Took both of his scores well and might have had a hat-trick, but for an infringement in the build-up.

Johnny Sexton – 7

Not quite at his fluid best and will have huge regrets about throwing the intercept pass which gifted Italy their first try. Made up for it with a try before he was rested ahead of the France clash.

Conor Murray – 8

Played like a man with a point to prove after his third-minute yellow card. Much more like it from the scrum-half, whose exquisite kick set up Keenan's second try.

Cian Healy – 7

Won a penalty from the first scrum to set the tone. Will face a much tougher test in Paris but this will have helped rid the Saracens nightmare from the veteran's system.

Rob Herring – 7

A decent outing for the Ulster hooker, but he must offer more as a ball carrier. Won a couple of crucial turnovers and was aggressive in the contact area.

Andrew Porter – 8

Like Healy, needed a performance like this after his scrum troubles last time out for Leinster. Rock solid at the set-piece and was his usual menacing self at the breakdown.

Tadhg Beirne – 8

Showed good awareness to steal a lineout and although he wasn't as prominent in the loose, this was a hugely impressive defensive shift from the Kildare man, who finished with a whopping 19 tackles.

James Ryan – 6

An unusually quiet performance from the lock, whose 'block' in the build-up saw a Keenan try chalked off. Called ashore shortly after the hour mark after receiving treatment on his shoulder. Ireland need him to be fit for France.

Caelan Doris – 7

Burst into life with his turnover which led to Keenan's second try, won the lineout shortly before Connors' bonus-point score, before picking a cracking line to create Sexton's try. Building nicely.

Will Connors – 9

An all-action display from another try-scoring debutant, who looked at home at this level. Brought huge energy to everything he did and threw in a couple of turnovers, as well as finishing as Ireland's top tackler (20).

CJ Stander – 8

The elder statesman in the back-row, Stander got through a typically huge amount of work and once again was Ireland's top ball carrier (21). Scored the opening try to set his side on their way.

Replacements

Dave Heffernan – 7

Andy Farrell is a fan of the Connacht hooker's physicality and he certainly made his presence felt with a first international try.

Ed Byrne – 6

The Carlow native capped a tough personal journey after a couple of serious injuries with a debut off the bench.

Finlay Bealham – 6

A long road back since the tighthead's last appearance in November 2018. Will hope to keep his place in the matchday squad.

Ultan Dillane – 6

A brilliant lineout steal caught the eye, and he helped force his Connacht team-mate Heffernan over the line for his try.

Peter O'Mahony – 7

Sumptuous offload set up Aki's score which will have silenced some of his critics.

Jamison Gibson-Park – 6

The fourth Leinster man to make his Ireland debut, the Kiwi scrum-half brought plenty of zip to proceedings late on.

Ross Byrne – 6

Will be disappointed that he didn't get longer than nine minutes but remains the back-up out-half.

Robbie Henshaw – 7

Slotted in well alongside his good mate Aki when Ringrose retired early.

Online Editors