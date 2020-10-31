Ireland pay price for costly errors against France in Paris as England win Six Nations

Tadhg Beirne of Ireland and team-mates Will Connors, left, and CJ Stander, right

Winning in Paris is difficult enough without making life hard for yourself, yet Ireland undermined their own Six Nations dreams with an error-strewn performance at the Stade de France.

The home team’s win was not enough to secure them the Six Nations title, that was England’s to celebrate, but they gleefully punished Andy Farrell’s men’s profligacy to finish on a high.

The first-half promised much and Ireland had France rattled, but a series of mistakes – most notably from Jacob Stockdale, compounded by Caelan Doris - handed the home team a momentum-shifting penalty try half an hour in.

Still, Ireland were in the game but they turned down the chance to make it a one-point contest before half time and didn’t score, before Romain Ntamack punished a loose Johnny Sexton chance.

After that, Ireland’s performance was reminiscent of some of the worst days of the last 20 months and their disarray was summed up by the sight of the captain openly disputing his coach’s decision to withdraw him.

It will be interesting to see how Farrell handles the dissent.

After a nervy start, Ireland found themselves seven points down after France served warning of their attacking ability with a sublime opening try.

It started with Vincent Rattez refusing to give up on Antoine Dupont’s box-kick to slap it back where the home side sensed an opportunity and shifted it wide. Faced with prop Andrew Porter, Gael Fickou licked his lips and stepped outside, before finding his scrum-half on his inside shoulder and he skipped past Stockdale to score.

Romain Ntamack converted, but rather than wilt Ireland rose to the occasion and they should really have been level as Sexton probed with a clever kick that sat up just too high for Hugo Keenan. He knocked the ball upwards, but before he could regather Anthony Bouthier slapped the ball out of touch.

Wayne Barnes had a long look on the big screen and decided a yellow card was sufficient. It should have been a penalty try.

Ireland then let France off the hook, kicking to the corner but the French forward blitzed the maul and Sexton knocked on a wobbly Rob Herring pass.

Still, they came. Another lineout went long, but was rescued by Bundee Aki and he helped it on to Sexton who was held up over the line. From the resultant scrum, Ireland’s forwards took over and Cian Healy marked his 100th cap by barrelling over with help from Porter and James Ryan.

The second-row was leading the physical charge and, after converting the try, Sexton added a penalty thanks to growing French ill-discipline.

Half-way to their required total of six, they were looking good but they lost control of the scoreboard thanks to back-three hesitation.

First, Andrew Conway failed to deal with a box-kick out on the right wing and, when France kicked in behind off the scrum Jacob Stockdale got away with a dithering attempt to pick the ball up.

He didn’t heed the warning and when Dupont chipped in behind after the clearing kick, the Ulsterman dallied long enough for Francois Cros to steal in and hack ahead. Before he could pounce, Caelan Doris hauled him down.

This time, Barnes had no doubt and he yellow carded the flanker as he headed to the posts.

Ntamack converted, before adding a penalty after Conor Murray was penalised for not releasing but heading into injury time Ireland kept playing and earned a kickable penalty.

Rather than take the points to make it a one-point game at half-time, Sexton went to the corner. The gamble back-fired when Dylan Cretin got in over the ball after Will Connors got isolated.

Still, it was only a four-point deficit at half-time and Ireland just needed to keep their heads. Instead, they handed France another gift.

Bouthier gathered an aimless Sexton kick and immediately shifted it left, where Ntmack fed Fickou and he raced clear before chipping in behind. Doris looked the favourite to get there, but Dupont stole a march and brilliantly rode Stockdale’s tackle and found Ntamack on his shoulder.

The out-half missed the conversion, but extended the lead to 14 with a penalty after CJ Stander was caught on the wrong side before making it 28-13 after a ruck offence from Porter.

Ireland spurned two good attacking positions, but the bench helped them stem the tide and a fine Peter O’Mahony tackle and Tadhg Beirne poach penalty gave them another chance in the French ’22.

And, while James Ryan’s tap-down bounced around, Robbie Henshaw took things into his own hands by picking it up and arcing a run around the tiring forwards and over in the corner.

Sexton’s conversion reduced the gap to eight points, but another trip to the 5m line – earned by a pair of Stander poaches – slipped through O’Mahony’s fingers and the French cleared.

Another attack came and went as Stockdale spilled the ball as he raced through the gap and his error was punished as France dominated the scrum and Ntamack collected his own chip, before feeding Virimi Vakatawa to score.

Stockdale pulled a late score back as an act of resistance, but Ross Byrne’s conversion failed to raise any Irish spirits. The damage was long done.

A Bouthier (A Retiere 73); V Rattez, V Vakatawa, A Vincent, G Fickou; R Ntamack, A Dupont (B Serin 77); C Baille, J Marchand (C Chat 56), M Haous (JB Gros 56); B Le Roux, P Willemse (R Taofifenua 73); F Cros (D Cretin 34), G Alldritt, C Ollivon (capt).J Stockdale; A Conway, R Henshaw, B Aki (C Farrrell 53), H Keenan; J Sexton (capt) (R Byrne 69), C Murray (J Gibson-Park 67); C Healy (E Byrne 25-35, 63), R Herring (D Heffernan 58), A Porter (F Bealham 69); T Beirne (U Dillane 62), James Ryan; C Doris, CJ Stander, W Connors (P O’Mahony 54).W Barnes (RFU)