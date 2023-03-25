Ireland open Women's Six Nations campaign with heavy defeat to Wales

Wales' Kerin Lake (centre) is tackled by Ireland's Sam Monaghan (left) during the TikTok Women's Six Nations match at Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff

Ireland opened their Women's Six Nations campaign with a heavy 31-5 defeat to Wales at the Cardiff Arms Park.

The hosts secured the bonus point in a ruthless first-half performance where they scored four tries and despite an improved display after the break Ireland were unable to find any way back into the game.

Wales took the lead in the fourth minute as a good drive from the maul saw Alex Callender touch down in the corner, but they suffered a blow when Gwen Crabb was taken off with injury minutes later.

Scrum-half Keira Bevan added another try in the 14th minute, breaking forward through a gap, and the driving maul proved effective again for the Welsh as replacement Sioned Harries crossed in the 23rd minute.

They added a fourth just before the break when a smart move allowed Kerin Lake to burst through the Irish defence and hand the ball off to captain Hannah Jones who touched down underneath the posts.

After having a try chalked off at the start of the half, prop Sisilia Tuipulotu showed great strength to power over the line in the 46th minute and Ireland earned a consolation in the 65th minute when captain Nichola Fryday went over from close range.