| 2.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ireland need to show an urgent sense of development when the Six Nations begins

David Kelly

Andy Farrell’s weekend viewing on the provincial front may not have filled him with bright-eyed optimism - but it's time baby steps turned into meaningful progress

Craig Casey has been called up to the Ireland squad Expand

Close

Craig Casey has been called up to the Ireland squad

Craig Casey has been called up to the Ireland squad

Craig Casey has been called up to the Ireland squad

Most sports cling to quirky traditions; some remain quaintly appealing; others are quietly annoying.

It would be most unusual if rugby in general, and the IRFU in particular, didn’t seem to cling to them more than most.

And so it is that when Ireland's Six Nations squad drops, it does so in alphabetical order rather than a more logical list based on either provincial representation or by position.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy