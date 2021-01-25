Most sports cling to quirky traditions; some remain quaintly appealing; others are quietly annoying.

It would be most unusual if rugby in general, and the IRFU in particular, didn’t seem to cling to them more than most.

And so it is that when Ireland's Six Nations squad drops, it does so in alphabetical order rather than a more logical list based on either provincial representation or by position.

The hot take it that it was not an encouraging day for Irish rugby players whose surnames began with the letters I, J, N, Q and T. As usual, there was predictable disappointment for the lads from X, Y, Z.

Digging a little deeper, Leinster, with 17 representatives, continue to hog the limelight. Munster are next with 10, Ulster have five, marginally ahead of Connacht with four – a reasonable reflection of interprovincial strength.

There are two loose-heads but three tight-heads; albeit Andrew Porter, to the annoyance of some, is being deployed on both sides for now. His suitability for that role is still to be discerned, not to mention the lack of viable alternatives the selectors have at their disposal to challenge Cian Healy and Dave Kilcoyne.

There are five locks and six back-rowers – with potentially crossovers from the second-row to the back-row in Iain Henderson, Ultan Dillane and Tadhg Beirne – although selecting two specialist sevens seems odd.

There are six half-backs – three out-halves and three scrum-halves.

So that’s settled then. It seems like a settled squad, too, barring the notable injury absence of Jacob Stockdale and the ongoing concern surrounding Tadhg Furlong, the calf-stricken prop included for now.

But for Irish supporters, the real question will be how all these names will combine with their coach, Andy Farrell, to deliver some measure of improvement in 2021.

Because a disappointing 2020 demands some urgent sense of development, particularly in terms of playing style, as the opening clash with Wales in Cardiff accelerates into view.

They have learned their ABCs - now they need to string a few sentences together.

Farrell’s weekend rugby viewing may not have filled him with bright-eyed optimism.

Read More

Those who sup from a glass half-filled – for now in social seclusion – will hardly be filled with joyful anticipation of what the coaching and playing staff might unfurl this spring to build upon the mostly stuttered progress witnessed last year.

The only notable inclusions are the uncapped duo Craig Casey and Tom O’Toole.

Glance

At first glance, Casey’s call-up could be viewed as a harbinger of how Ireland might also expand theirs, especially when he demonstrated such rich early promise of how Munster might develop their stifled play during the autumn when Ireland were struggling to expand their own game-plan.

His involvement might indeed serve as a bellwether to the ambitions of the Irish team in the early rounds of the championship.

However, those who saw Munster’s aimless endgame at the weekend may disagree.

Overall, it would seem that Farrell is assured in his reliance on the tried and trusted. There is a dispiriting absence of new blood to challenge the old order.

Retaining Jonathan Sexton as captain – the decision was under review following the conclusion of the fitful Autumn Nations Cup – offers what some would term valuable continuity.

Others might perceive it as staunch conservatism.

Sexton remains Ireland’s best starting out-half; unfortunately, he rarely remains Ireland’s best finishing out-half, as injuries continue to plague him.

The alternatives are not pulling up trees. Jack Carty, a star of the win against Leinster just a month ago, couldn’t even make Connacht’s squad last weekend.

Ross Byrne has rarely convinced in green but remains a trusted alternative. His brother, Harry, offers a glimpse of an intriguing future. Irish rugby doesn’t appear yet ready or willing to embrace it.

Inside Sexton, the other half-back who historically has represented the enduring identity of this Irish side, Conor Murray, remains the driving force at nine after returning to something like his old self in 2020.

But the evidence has demonstrated that even with their famed half-back pairing working in tandem, Ireland are not yet at a level to challenge the favourites for the 2021 title, England and France.

There are those who argue that another scrum-half, John Cooney for example, or perhaps the bolter Casey himself, might aid a different vision of how Ireland play the game.

Then again, when Casey came on for Munster last weekend, he did little to advance the limited game-plan his side were exercising, as his team continued to blithely direct box-kicked possessions to the opposition as opposed to, you know, playing rugby.

It would be a shame to see such a talent pigeon-holed by similar mind-numbing tactics in Ireland camp, particularly as his early season form demonstrated a thrilling aptitude for speed and intelligence that his sides regularly lack.

Cooney found it difficult to get a look-in when Murray was struggling so logic concludes he was never going to get the chance now. He might start to wonder what his future is like as a player in the Irish rugby system. Carty may be similarly introspective as contract talks ramp up.

Explored

Another idea to be explored for Ireland is the possibility of locating a second play-maker in the midfield, rather than relying on a physical centre pairing that, as we have seen, cannot cut it against the bigger nations.

Subtlety, cleverness and astuteness is required. Having decided that he cannot source those elements from outside this squad, Farrell’s task will be to ensure that he can do it from within.

Jacob Stockdale’s absence is a blow to him but should narrow the thorny full-back debate; Hugo Keenan’s reliability or Jordan Larmour’s irrepressible instinctive dash, a verve blighted by as many defensive flaws as those possessed by Stockdale?

That decision in itself will do much to indicate Farrell’s renewed vision.

In terms of the bigger picture, his weekend viewing might have further unnerved him.

Depending on how one’s glass was filled, or how many you may have had, Leinster’s clash with Munster was either exhilarating in its intensity or enervating in its mind-numbing monotony.

Connacht, welcoming a resurgent Ospreys side featuring six of the side likely to face Ireland, were thumped at home.

Ireland obviously much more than merely slotting in established players to fill jerseys when he announced his team versus Wales – in numerical rather than alphabetical order, one presumes; it is how they play with each other which will inform any reasonable sense of progress.

It remains to be seen if this latest A-Z can allow Farrell’s men to negotiate a different journey after last year’s efforts mostly ended up in a dead end.

Aside from this squad, the major announcement ahead of this campaign was the unveiling of Paul O’Connell as the newest member of a slim back-room team.

Whatever game Ireland were trying to play in 2020, it faltered due to a stuttering set-piece and the consequent implosion of confidence that happens when you are not certain of even retaining your own possession, never mind trying to decide what to do with it.

That will be their primary concern, for now. But the last thing Farrell would have expected at the start of his second full year in this job was to still be taking baby steps in terms of player and style development.

Irish supporters will hope for a pleasant surprise.