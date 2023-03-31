Dannah O’Brien is really talented. A county footballer with Carlow and one of the top scorers in the Women’s AIL last season. But she is only 19. Photo: Sportsfile

We were seething. We were two wins from two and the reigning champions were coming to town. But instead of sending our best available side to run out on the Donnybrook grass, an IRFU gamble on the ‘Vegas 3’ left us short-changed.

Anthony Eddy summoned starting backs Sene Naoupu, Alison Miller and Hannah Tyrrell for sevens duty and that was that.

Adversity often tightens the bind of a group, and that was certainly the case in 2017. Somehow, we managed to channel those wild feelings of mistreatment into our calculated game-plan.

We smothered the French. We never let them settle. They were a quality side, probably better than us on paper. But we were like dogs.

I remember myself, Kim Flood and Claire McLoughlin smashing their isolated winger Shannon Izar at one stage, forcing a turnover that heated every drop of blood in my body.

It was a great day, one of my fondest in green, even though our Grand Slam hopes ultimately came crashing down at home to England three weeks later.

Nora Stapleton kicked brilliantly that day against France, from the hand and off the tee. Tom Tierney’s plan was to be aggressive from the off and to move them around the field as much as we could. Led by Nora at out-half, we followed the blueprint perfectly.

Six years on, we still haven’t found a genuine successor for Nora. And without the foundations of a familiar No 10, it’s hard to build anything solid at all.

A wooden spoon is looking likely at this point. It’s hard to write that down – it deviates so sharply from my competitive instincts.

I desperately want this Ireland side to do well because I care an awful lot about our international team. It hurts to see them struggling, maybe even more so with the men’s side winning all around them.

The biggest fear at the moment is the uncertainty around where rock bottom actually is. What if there are still another few flights to fall before things can be turned around?

Watching 37-year-old Sarah Hunter bow out last week with 141 caps for England highlighted the different realm this Ireland side are operating in compared to the top two sides in this competition.

It was hard not to think of Ciara Griffin, a world-class Irish back-rower who is retired but is still just 29. Every sporting career has an ending and every player has their own reasons for stepping away. But we need figure out how we can keep our best players involved for as long as possible.

Expand Close Shannon Izar of France is tackled by Lindsay Peat, left, Claire McLaughlin, behind, and Kim Flood of Ireland during the 2017 Women's Six Nations Rugby Championship match in Donnybrook. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Shannon Izar of France is tackled by Lindsay Peat, left, Claire McLaughlin, behind, and Kim Flood of Ireland during the 2017 Women's Six Nations Rugby Championship match in Donnybrook. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Saturday’s visitors have lost a few big names since last year’s World Cup and they made hard work of their victory against Italy last weekend. But they can still lean on serious operators like Pauline Bourdon, Marine Menager, Caroline Boujard and Cyrielle Banet to get them out of trouble.

It’s probably even more difficult for this current crop to bridge the gap to France than it was for us six years ago because some of them are still so raw at this level.

Dannah O’Brien is really talented. A county footballer with Carlow and one of the top scorers in the Women’s AIL last season. But she is only 19.

This time last year she was studying for her Leaving Cert and playing rugby for Tullow – she wasn’t even on the radar for international selection.

I don’t think her game management is up to speed yet. It’s a massive ask for her to run an Ireland side against one of the best teams in the world, particularly without the injured Enya Breen outside her for guidance.

It was the same with Sadhbh McGrath last week. She has loads of potential but there’s a big jump from the Combined Provinces squad to the international arena. Welsh powerhouse Sisilia Tuipulotu (19) may only be a year older than Sadhbh but she is a lot further along in her development.

The front-row of a scrum is a lonely place when you’re out of your depth. I’ve been that soldier.

You are so vulnerable if your positioning is off. Your body is being contorted one way by the opposite pack while your second-rows and flankers are squeezing you forward in a different direction – your creaking frame feels destined to fold like a cracker.

Sadhbh will learn a lot from last week. She stuck with it when things were really tough. But I think the front-row selection this week is a bit more balanced – Christy Haney should give them a bit more solidity at tighthead with Linda Djougang shifting across to loosehead.

The inclusion on the bench of Kathryn Buggy, who is exposed to the pressure and elite level of the Premier 15s, is welcome. The same goes for Grace Moore at openside.

We need to be patient with this group, we need to rally behind them. But we also need to see a reaction today – signs that things are heading in the right direction.