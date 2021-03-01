Ireland need more than a six-try blow-out against minnows to prove they’re improving

When Maximus Decimus Meridius – AKA Russell Crowe in Gladiator – turned to the crowd and shouted the immortal words, ‘Are you not entertained?’, he had just single-handedly and ruthlessly beaten six well-trained and heavily armed warriors in hand-to-hand combat.

In fairness to him, he’d earned the right to call the lack of enthusiasm into question.

When Ireland’s coach Andy Farrell and captain Johnny Sexton made their way to the media room of the Stadio Olimpico and dialled into their video call with the media on Saturday, they did so with the air of men who had just achieved something more significant than their fitful filleting of Italy.

Unlike Maximus, they’d simply been shooting fish in a barrel.

It will take a lot more than a six-try victory over the worst team in Six Nations history to convince the watching public that things are moving in the right direction.

Even if they win their remaining games against Scotland and England, Ireland will have fallen short of their stated aims in this tournament.

So, while the six-try victory was a reasonable day at the office, their defiance seemed a little misplaced.

Farrell recoiled when it was suggested that this was a facile win over a poor opponent, deeming the question disrespectful.

Sexton was chippy as ever as he pushed back on recent criticism of the team.

The skipper is a man who has been part of successful teams all his life and he spoke after the game of his conviction that this edition of the Irish team is going in the right direction.

To convince the rest of us, they need to follow up on their first half in Rome with statement performances in Murrayfield and again in Dublin, where Eddie Jones’ wounded England side will limp into a finale with little on the line but pride.

Sexton didn’t want to look too far ahead and he was right to enjoy the win and his own role in it.

These players are working in tough conditions and the video footage of Craig Casey’s performance of Careless Whisper for his dressing-room initiation would put a smile on the most miserable soul.

The trick now is channelling that good feeling into a strong finish.

They’ll need to be forensic in their analysis of what went right and what went wrong.

Italy clearly identified a weakness in Simon Easterby’s defence and repeatedly probed the blindside, getting their well-worked try from the ploy, while Ireland lost 21 points to tries being chalked off by the Television Match Official.

No doubt the decision to rule out Iain Henderson’s score will form part of Farrell’s submission to World Rugby this week, but against better opponents, that level of profligacy and can’t be tolerated.

Ireland’s backline attack produced three good first-half tries and one at the death, two of which came from the lesser-spotted offload.

They only threw five all game which is still remarkably low considering the standard of the opposition, but Garry Ringrose and Jordan Larmour’s efforts created scores for Hugo Keenan and Will Connors and pointed to a better future for their much-maligned attack.

Again, the lineout and scrum were strong and their breakdown work was on point.

Referee Mathieu Raynal was in fussy mode and his interventions in handing out 28 penalties over the course of the 80 minutes and disrupting any flow as he went.

From a personnel point of view, Farrell can be content that his new-look front-row all went well and he has some big decisions on his hands when it comes to the trip to Murrayfield in two weeks’ time.

Between them, Dave Kilcoyne and Rónan Kelleher brought far more to the table across the pitch than Cian Healy and Rob Herring had in recent weeks.

Tadhg Beirne impressed at blindside, while Will Connors surely did enough to keep the No 7 shirt.

Conor Murray may have trouble getting back in after Jamison Gibson-Park’s energetic display and Craig Casey’s impressive cameo. It would be a shame to put the young tyro and his fellow debutant Ryan Baird back into cold storage.

Farrell and Sexton heaped praise on 50-capper Robbie Henshaw and Ireland really need to get the ball into the Athlone native’s hands at the minute.

And yet there are still concerns on the wings. Jordan Larmour was whipped off at half-time with a hip-flexor injury, seconds after he had looked less than committed when Johan Meyer was surging to the line for the Italian try.

James Lowe’s struggles continued. The Kiwi looked hungry for work, but while others were breaking free he never seemed able to rise above things and even when he did cross for a try it was called back for Casey’s forward pass.

From a systematic point of view, Ireland must focus in on being better off turnover ball.

They’re good at poaching lineouts and attacking the opposition breakdown, but when they secure that prized possession they don’t seem to know what to do with it.

In the first half, Lowe aimlessly kicked away the kind of ball he’d normally thrive on. That mindset must surely shift if Ireland are to improve.

Once again, they lost their way in the third quarter despite being handed their fourth try on a platter in the moments after half-time.

When Italy went down to 13 men, Ireland narrowed up rather than seeking to expand their horizons and it all spoke to a team still finding its way under this coaching ticket.

They have two weeks now to put in place a plan of attack for that six-day window that will ultimately shape how their campaign is remembered.

Next week’s interpros will give Farrell some extra food for thought as he assesses the fitness of Joey Carbery and Jacob Stockdale and considers whether they are ready to play.

Scotland will test them far more. England, despite their woes in Cardiff, will take them to the limits of their abilities and so by March 20 we’ll have a better gauge of where the team truly stands.

Yet, as Wales sail towards another Grand Slam they must ask themselves if they’re achieving their potential as a team before they start removing their helmets to ask if the critics have anything to say for themselves.

There’s a long road to go yet.