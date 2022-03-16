Ireland must stay true to the principles of their attack

THIS is not one of those days where Ireland need to score a certain amount of points to stay in the hunt. Any old win will do against Scotland to secure a Triple Crown and put pressure on France in the final game of Super Saturday.

It’s a mark of how far the team has come in a year that much of the internal and external focus after a record win at Twickenham has centred on what Andy Farrell’s side got wrong.

It’s taken as a given now that this team can rip quality opposition to shreds with its all-court, high-tempo, high-passing game.

And that’s what will bring them reward against Scotland this Saturday.





STICK TO YOUR PRINCIPLES

And, as they parse the footage of the errors at Twickenham, Ireland can’t be sucked into reviewing every pass and castigating those who pushed them.

This is the team’s identity now – and rather than back away, it’s time to lean in.

Of course, with a faltering scrum there was a reasonable argument to be made for Ireland to protect the ball – and there are certainly individual moments where they might have kept hold of possession, rather than going for broke.

Ireland have made 65 handling errors in their first four games, the most of any team.

However, they also top the charts for passes made and carries, so it’s to be expected that some ball will end up on the deck.

It’s all about decision-making, but it’s important to review those incidents without coaching the risk out of this Ireland team.

Without that, there’s little reward to be had.

PROTECT THE BALL

Whatever about killer passes, Ireland remain vulnerable at the ruck, where they tend to use the lighter Josh van der Flier as a first-arriver, rather than some of their bigger forwards.

When it works, they create the quickest ball in this Six Nations tournament but France and Italy both exposed the lack of numbers – and you can be sure that Rory Darge and Hamish Watson will be looking to commit numbers.

If that was part of England’s plan, then it largely went out the window when they lost a man and opted to fan out.

Still, Joe Marchant caused Ireland problems. It’s a continued concern.





FIXING THE SCRUM

If you’re going to drop the ball that frequently, then you’d better have a scrum.

The biggest issue for Ireland comes at the set-piece and all week the events at Twickenham have been a source of huge debate.

Learning from the problems is one thing, but the big challenge for this Ireland front-row will come when they find themselves in a similar situation again, and need to think and play their way out of it.

Appealing to the referee will only get them so far – and while post-match reviews with World Rugby may help inform coaches, they’re too late to affect the result.

This week may not have the same status as a World Cup knockout game, but there’s still plenty on the line.

Against 15 men, a repeat performance in any area would see Ireland struggle.

All week, we’ve had various experts explain the nuances of what went on, and John Fogarty will lead the squad’s review.

While there are concerns about Cian Healy’s capacity to operate at this level at 34 and Dan Sheehan’s inexperience, it seems unlikely there’ll be any front-row personnel changes.

It’s up to them to fix it.

Scotland name their team today, but they’ll have watched closely – and with ex-France prop Pieter de Villiers managing their scrum, they’ll be sure to put Ireland under pressure.

Their front-row of Pierre Schoeman, George Turner and Zander Fagerson is good, so Ireland will need a sustained eight-man effort to create the platform needed for their attack.





TIGHTEN YOUR DISCIPLINE

Under Farrell, the focus on discipline is not as tight as it was in the previous era.

However, even a team who is happy to take some chances will not be happy with the spike in ill-discipline in London that kept England in the game.

That it was senior players, like Iain Henderson and Johnny Sexton, that had uncharacteristic moments where they lost their senses makes it easier for Farrell to fix.

At home, with the Dublin crowd behind them, Ireland shouldn’t be frazzled in the same way.

Discipline is likely to come under greater focus in New Zealand this summer, but for now a return to the opening weekend levels would help calm the nerves.

WIN THE AIR

Only France have kicked more than Scotland, who use Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg to find space in the hope that the return gives them an opening.

Against the French, their poor execution let them down, but in their opening win over England it was the boot of the Racing 92 No 10 that opened things up at a pivotal stage late on.

Ireland’s back three of Hugo Keenan, Andrew Conway and James Lowe was arguably the best unit on the pitch last weekend at Twickenham and they’ll be confident this weekend.

Meanwhile, the loss of Duhan van der Merwe has taken some of Scotland’s aerial strength away.

If Ireland can cut off Scotland’s access into the game, then they have the attacking plan capable of breaking Steve Tandy’s defence and winning the Triple Crown.