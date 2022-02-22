Ireland must be mindful of the Garbisi threat

Italian out-half has established himself in Montpellier and has form against the Irish even if his team do not

Italy may pose little obvious collective threat to Ireland’s ambitions of regaining a semblance of control on their 2022 Six Nations title hopes this weekend.

But Andy Farrell and his staff will not need to be alerted to one significant individual spark that could derail their sense of insuperable optimism as they seek to pile on the points against the hapless Azzurri.

Jonny Wilkinson may not have been too aware of Paolo Garbisi as TV viewers recently discovered but the detached pundit stands alone in not being aware of one of Europe’s brightest young rugby talents.

Garbisi is Italy’s stand-out performer and Ireland are already fore-warned of the threat, not only to their try-line, but to their lingering title hopes.

Should France’s attempt at a Grand Slam falter before facing England on the final day next month, every point will matter in the race to the finishing line.

History poses its own warning of the perils of not maintaining complete, consummate control even when defeat seems unthinkable.

In 2007, Ireland’s players crowded around a hotel lobby in Italy after a handsome win against their hosts which could have earned them the only title of Eddie O’Sullivan’s reign, only to see France pounce for a last-minute try.

Elvis Vermuelen’s effort, confirmed after a heart-stopping delay by the Ulster TMO, Simon McDowell, snatched the title from Irish hands.

However, it would have been moot had not Ireland tossed away a consolation try to Mario Bortolami in the final death throes of their afternoon, seven-try Roman romp.

And, while Italy, injury-ravaged this week as they pitch up in Dublin on the back of a 34-game winless streak in the championship, are rank outsiders for Sunday’s contest – +40 points when we last checked – Garbisi’s genius is capable of putting a spanner in the works.

The October 2020 Six Nations tie offered a perfect snapshot of the outrageous individual class which would eventually prompt Montpellier not only to sign him – despite strenuous attempts by the Italian Union to stop the move – but also shunt their resident ten, a certain Handre Pollard, to the midfield.

Although the game, predictably, was in trash time, he provided the final flourish with an outrageous dummy which flummoxed the Irish midfield ­and ensured his mostly muted outfit would have the last word.

It also earned him a unique accolade, becoming the first player born in this millennium to score a try in the Six Nations.

A few months later, he was at it again in Rome, impishly setting up a try for Johan Meyer after crashing through two back-rowers to off-load but this time the grace note came at the end of the first-half with his side already halfway to defeat.

Leinster senior coach Stuart Lancaster scouted him when his side and Montpellier clashed in Europe this term but he is an avowed long-standing admirer.

“I think he is excellent,” he says.

“I remember when he was at Treviso, we were scouting them and he was 20 at the time.

“I remember saying to our playing group, keep an eye on this guy because this guy is the real deal. In any team, he would be an excellent 10.

“With Montpellier, obviously he has thrived with Pollard, but whenever we played against him with Treviso, we were always on red alert.

“He will be one of Italy’s biggest threats this weekend, for sure.”

Born in Venice, Garbisi started his rugby journey at Mogliano in Treviso and modelled himself on Dan Carter (perhaps he had not heard of Wilkinson!).

A stirring role in a notable 32-20 win for the U-18s against a formidable English side illustrated his nascent talent in 2018.

So too, a year later, a stunning solo try in the U-20 World Championships against Scotland embellishing his role in another win against Georgia, notching 33 points in all.

By the start of 2020, he was playing for Petrarca Rugby in Italy’s top domestic division; by the end of it, he was his country’s first-choice ten, remarkably enjoying more appearances for club and country as sport emerged uncertainly from Covid lockdown.

Having led Italy to another eye-catching under-age success – against Wales in the U-20 Six Nations – the intervention of pandemic may have halted rugby’s progress but his would soon accelerate.

In June, Garbisi signed as a permit player for Benetton and less than a month later, he was called up to Italy’s senior squad for the first time.

As Lancaster averred, his influence was growing; in the space of one PRO 14 league week, Garbisi scored 24 points against Ulster and Leinster.

Then Italian coach Franco Smith had therefore little hesitation in plunging the novice into the enormity of a Six Nations clash

“Before the game I was really nervous,” Garbisi told us afterwards. “My team-mates helped me a lot and tried to keep me calm.

“I tried to focus on the things that I know how to do well.

“Unfortunately, it wasn’t a great game, but the tension and nerves went away once it started.

“My performance was negative, like that of the rest of the team, and certainly a try when the time is up, cannot cancel the rest of the time

“There were a lot of emotions before the game because I was about to make a dream come true, but honestly I would have wanted a different outcome for the game. I was hoping for a better debut.

“During the match we didn’t find large spaces, so when I caught a glimpse of one, I slipped into it and all in all it went well.

“But I would like to reiterate that this final score does not shift the assessment on the overall performance by one iota.”

Currently doing a law degree at the University of Padua, the fluent French speaker clearly has brains to burn off the field too, given that last line.

“I am a player who really likes to vary the game, to try to be a little unpredictable,” he says.

It’s just a pity the same cannot be said of his team.