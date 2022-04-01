Ireland must be fast but not too furious to rattle French cage

One of my favourite quotes is from legendary basketball coach John Wooden: “It’s the little details that are vital. Little things make big things happen.”

That’s been to the forefront of my mind this week, and given the rebuilding phase Ireland are in, I’ve long believed this Six Nations has to be about performance rather than results. No matter what happened against Wales last week, it was only ever going to be a first step on the road to somewhere better.

There were glimpses of brilliance in that game, but then there was also naivety and inexperience around little details that, in the end, caught up with Ireland. The Welsh team was bigger, more powerful, but when Ireland stuck to the blueprint and moved them around we exploited gaps, made it over the gain-line and scored tries. When we played fast, with momentum and with purpose, we shone.

But there were also issues, things they’ll have tried to rectify in the little time they had before today’s game. Discipline is one. Ireland had 14 penalties to Wales’s five and that, to me, is a sign of the effect of full-time contracts. Wales knew exactly when to slow the ball, when to move it, and that’s where all the extra contact time helps – little things picked up in review sessions that can be heavily drilled in training. Irish players would have returned to work Monday morning and not returned to camp until Wednesday afternoon.

Think of the details that could have been covered in those two-and-a-half days before taking on the third-ranked team in the world.

There were concerns with the scrum last weekend, which fared well enough in the first half with Linda Djougang at loose, Neve Jones hooking and Katie O’Dwyer at tighthead. But against big packs, they need be to be cuter and close the gaps so they’re not getting those big, crunching hits that put you on the back foot, particularly against heavier packs.

This weekend we face a more powerful beast – the French. I’d like to see them being savvier, closing the gap, working our angles and giving the referees good pictures. If there’s any ability to disrupt French ball that’s a bonus, but it’s about being disciplined, not giving away penalties. It’s little things that kill momentum, sacrifice territory and most importantly possession.

As for the lineout, it was ashining light last week as it provided clean ball and a great attacking platform. Ireland had done their homework and identified that Wales mirror, so they went to a spread. They knew Wales would have identified Nichola Fryday as our main jumper and that they wouldn’t have seen a lot of video of Sam Monaghan, so they did a great job of dummying to the front, going to the back, and Sam was able to get up really quick, winning clean ball. It’s those fine details that move the bigger chess pieces around, creating and exploit space. We’ll need more of those to outwit the French.

If the lineout is working well on the attack and we get penalties, I’d kick for touch instead of trying to go toe to toe with a much bigger pack. France made two changes to their front-row this week, so that’s going to be hard to review. They were powerful against Italy, and will probably have more options at scrum time but they struggled to win clean ball at lineout time.

The times Italy caused France trouble were when they played at high speed, with offloads, great running lines, and that’s what we also saw from Ireland last week. If we can do that, while keeping possession, we’ll put in a decent showing. But discipline is key.

France were sloppy last week, but when they did turn it on, by God they were good. Their offloads, gains, ability to keep the ball alive, change the point of attack and score tries is fabulous.

For amateurs, playing professionals can sometimes leave you a bit jealous. You wish you had that time, that contract to facilitate your improvement to reach that elite echelon. When you’re plugging away with such endeavour, you nearly want to tell your opponents: if I had what you had, I’d be better. But those thoughts are not for game day. As a player, this is the place you want to be, taking on France, New Zealand, Canada, England – the world’s best, seizing your chance to put them on their a** or get a penalty against them at scrum time.

On weeks like this, I’m jealous that I’m no longer involved. I played in the Stade Ernest Wallon, and it’s a fabulous place. You feel this pressure, this noise – an energy that gave me goosebumps. I hope the girls will thrive on it.

This is all a process, and they need to go out and try not to make as many mistakes as last week but, equally, to not be afraid to risk such mistakes. Do that and they can walk away with lessons for further growth.

Which brings to mind another of Wooden’s gems, one we should keep in mind throughout this campaign: “It takes time to create excellence. If it could be done quickly, more people would do it.”