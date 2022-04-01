| 3.6°C Dublin

Ireland must be fast but not too furious to rattle French cage

Lindsay Peat

Sam Monaghan's lineout work gave Ireland a great attacking platform last week Expand

Sam Monaghan's lineout work gave Ireland a great attacking platform last week

One of my favourite quotes is from legendary basketball coach John Wooden: “It’s the little details that are vital. Little things make big things happen.”

That’s been to the forefront of my mind this week, and given the rebuilding phase Ireland are in, I’ve long believed this Six Nations has to be about performance rather than results. No matter what happened against Wales last week, it was only ever going to be a first step on the road to somewhere better.

