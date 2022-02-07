Ireland move to third in the world rankings following Six Nations victory over Wales

Andrew Conway dives over to score Ireland's second try against Wales. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ireland have climbed to third in the world rankings following last weekend's opening round of the Six Nations.

Ireland's win over Wales and England's defeat to Scotland means Andy Farrell's men have leapfrogged Eddie Jones' side into third spot.

That's Ireland's highest ranking position since the early stages of the 2019 World Cup, which comes on the back of their impressive current run of nine consecutive wins.

South Africa remain on top ahead of New Zealand, with this weekend's opponents France lying in fifth place of the rankings.

Meanwhile, Scotland have moved above Australia and into sixth after celebrating back-to-back Calcutta Cup triumphs for the first time since 1983/84.