| 11.4°C Dublin

Ireland move to third in the world rankings following Six Nations victory over Wales

Andrew Conway dives over to score Ireland's second try against Wales. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Andrew Conway dives over to score Ireland's second try against Wales. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Andrew Conway dives over to score Ireland's second try against Wales. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Andrew Conway dives over to score Ireland's second try against Wales. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Cian Tracey Twitter Email

Ireland have climbed to third in the world rankings following last weekend's opening round of the Six Nations.

Ireland's win over Wales and England's defeat to Scotland means Andy Farrell's men have leapfrogged Eddie Jones' side into third spot.

That's Ireland's highest ranking position since the early stages of the 2019 World Cup, which comes on the back of their impressive current run of nine consecutive wins.

South Africa remain on top ahead of New Zealand, with this weekend's opponents France lying in fifth place of the rankings.

Meanwhile, Scotland have moved above Australia and into sixth after celebrating back-to-back Calcutta Cup triumphs for the first time since 1983/84.

Rugby Newsletter

Subscribe to 'The Collision' for a weekly update from Rugby Correspondent Ruaidhri O'Connor and the best writing from our expert team Issued every Friday morning

This field is required

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy