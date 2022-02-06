Ireland make Wales look ordinary and can believe the hype

The game wasn’t over when people were wondering if Ireland were really that good or if Wales were really that bad. Personally, I thought Ireland were exceptional. I think we can believe what we saw yesterday. We can trust what we saw with our own eyes. I was really impressed with that Irish performance.

Wales did not turn up a bad team already. Ireland made them look bad. That was a brilliant team performance by the home side. Of course some individuals stood out, but for me it was a comprehensive team performance. The skills and ambition and ruthlessness — it was top class.

I was sitting in the ITV studio with Gareth Thomas and he said if the players in green were wearing black jerseys — if it was New Zealand — we’d be raving about how good that display was.

But I think because we’re Ireland we can be a bit slow to believe it when we play as well as we did yesterday. Maybe it was all down to the fact Wales were missing so many of their front-rank players?

But that was still a good Welsh team that started and Ireland made them look very ordinary.

Ireland didn’t give them a chance to play. And sometimes when a team turns up as rank outsiders, it gives them the freedom to have a go because they have nothing to lose. That was a worry of mine last week.

That the Welsh would be so written off by everybody, they’d turn up with all guns blazing. Maybe that was the plan. If it was, they didn’t get out of the blocks because the home team didn’t let them get out of the blocks. Ireland snuffed them out pretty much from first minute to last.

The only dark cloud on the horizon after 20 minutes was that Ireland were only 10 points up. It could and should have been more.

And in the second quarter we were sloppy, the game turned scrappy and Wales were finally getting their hands on some possession, having been completely dominated in the first quarter.

Ireland were slick and accurate with the ball pretty much all afternoon. But for that period in the second quarter when they didn’t have the ball, I thought their composure and concentration in defence was excellent too.

Ireland turned over Welsh possession four times in 10 minutes during that period. I thought that was a really important phase of the game. And it tells you a lot about a team being in a good place when you see them producing a sequence of moments like that when they’re under the cosh. Their discipline right through the match was absolutely incredible but it really stood to them in that phase of the game.

That was another big contrast between the sides. The Josh Adams hit on Johnny Sexton, I don’t know what he was thinking but I don’t believe you would have seen an Irish player do something as rash as that. They would have understood how damaging it could be to your chances of winning.

Ireland were leading 17-0 at that point. Wales still had a way into the game. One score would have given them a foothold. But next thing they’ve conceded a penalty, they’ve a man in the bin for 10 minutes and two minutes later Andrew Conway is putting the game to bed with his try in the corner.

I thought that was a scintillating score. The speed and imagination and confidence in the build-up was everything you would want to see in a team with high ambitions.

It epitomised what they were about yesterday, in terms of skills and decision-making and the range of options they had. Every time a player had possession in a promising situation, he had options, he had choices, and usually they took the right one.

I’m saying all this while being well aware that we have faced far better Welsh sides in the past. But ultimately you can only play what is in front of you and I thought Ireland were very professional in the way they exposed Welsh weaknesses.

They did not give them any encouragement at all. If the Irish attitude had been a little bit complacent at all, then we might have seen a lot more defiance from the visitors. I was very impressed by how Ireland went about their business.

Obviously France in Paris next Saturday is going to be a horse of a different colour. This is a world-class French team that is serious about building toward next year’s World Cup. But I don’t think an Ireland team could be in better shape going to meet that challenge, either physically or emotionally.

They are entitled to travel there loaded with confidence because of yesterday’s performance. Their morale and unity were sky high coming off the back of the Autumn Internationals and yesterday they picked up where they left off seamlessly.

That is not easy to do. The first round of the Six Nations is always a tricky, anxious assignment. There’s always a lot riding on it. Your whole tournament is usually riding on it.

So they were carrying a fair amount of pressure into the game and a lot of expectation. Wales were a bit of an unknown quantity. Ireland handled it with a nice mixture of panache and steel.

I hope they can carry that belief and aggression and ambition to Paris with them. They’ve earned it. They are entitled to trust that they are a very good team. The evidence is there. The talent is there, the attitude is there.

I hope they will show every ounce of it against France too. It is far from a mission impossible.