Ireland make Wales look ordinary and can believe the hype

Rory Best

Stunning team display made Wales look very ordinary as Irish flex their muscles for a tough test in France

Bundee Aki touches down for Ireland against Wales. Photo: John Dickson

Bundee Aki touches down for Ireland against Wales. Photo: John Dickson

Bundee Aki touches down for Ireland against Wales. Photo: John Dickson

Bundee Aki touches down for Ireland against Wales. Photo: John Dickson

The game wasn’t over when people were wondering if Ireland were really that good or if Wales were really that bad. Personally, I thought Ireland were exceptional. I think we can believe what we saw yesterday. We can trust what we saw with our own eyes. I was really impressed with that Irish performance.

Wales did not turn up a bad team already. Ireland made them look bad. That was a brilliant team performance by the home side. Of course some individuals stood out, but for me it was a comprehensive team performance. The skills and ambition and ruthlessness — it was top class.

