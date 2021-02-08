Ireland let down by basic errors as Sexton blow leaves Farrell facing No 10 crisis

At half-time in Cardiff yesterday, Johnny Sexton skipped off the field, having just toe-poked the ball back into touch, and allowed himself a little round of applause as he headed up the tunnel.

A country mile from the emotion that would have been running through him in Paris last year when, on the last play of the half there, Ireland had reached too far, and fallen flat.

This is the buzz that comes with a team coping with stress and getting on top of it. It was stress of a high order.

Reduced to 14 men after as many minutes when Peter O’Mahony’s hunger for contact got separated from his responsibility to be disciplined, Ireland somehow scored 13 unanswered points to turn a 6-0 lead for Wales into 13-6 for Ireland. Small wonder Sexton was happy with life. Not for long.

To continue that state of affairs would require the kind of accuracy and discipline made harder by being short a man. They could summon neither, and yet were still in the game as Wales were clinging on with the clock in the red, conceding penalties to prolong the tension. It was relieved finally by replacement Billy Burns kicking the ball dead when he was trying to nudge it to touch for the last stand.

In that moment, as Wayne Barnes blew for the last time and Burns sank to his haunches, you wondered who would get his apology to the lads in first: O’Mahony for getting sent off; or Burns for the second of two howlers, the first being a cross-kick poorly executed as well as ill-conceived.

All of this should annoy Wayne Pivac almost as much as Andy Farrell. Wales, with such a pronounced advantage, were very nearly reeled in at the finish. But Pivac and his ageing team got their win. It won’t take them too far.

For Farrell, he’ll acknowledge the bravery of the effort but he knows that anything other than that would have been unthinkable. The set-piece was better – especially the scrum, which held up really well – and that’s high on his list of things to be fixed. But the attack suffered badly from being a man down, even if that man was a back-row forward. Ireland’s shape was gone long before the finish, and they were relying on individual bursts to change the game.

Tadhg Beirne was far and away the best man in green, followed by Hugo Keenan. Jamison Gibson-Park, Will Connors, Rónan Kelleher and Will Connors all did well coming off the bench. But Ireland set their stall out to play largely within the 15-metre lines and made it easy for Wales to defend. Yes, with a man down it became harder to get width , but not getting around the corner once they got to the edge was food and drink for Wales’s defence.

In addition to falling at the first fence, Farrell has a crisis at 10 on his hands. Johnny Sexton got a full-on and seemingly unintentional knee in the head from Justin Tipuric, so that will need assessment. His ability to get through games is an awkward issue for Farrell, and highlights the gulf between having a man ready in waiting and having a few lads who are working their way towards that point. In the meantime, Burns will need careful management after this assault on his confidence. Neither he nor Ross Byrne are what Ireland are looking for in a Test out-half.

The third quarter was a killer for Ireland. If Beirne’s try was the highlight of the first half then accuracy and discipline tore the backside out of them after the break. First, Garry Ringrose shaped to offload on an exit carry, and lost control of the ball. It finished with a try for George North. Then, on the hour mark, Wales scored again.

It was a miserable passage of play for Keith Earls. First, he conceded a penalty for a tackle in the air, which allowed Wales into Ireland’s 22. Then, after Ireland had stolen the lineout, Earls banged it out on the full after the ball had been taken back into the 22. From there Wales worked just enough space for Louis Reece-Zammit to score, one-handed, in the opposite corner. Suddenly, it was a two-score game.

The closest Ireland could get was to pull back three points after a great spell of pressure, with seven minutes left. But when Burns hoofed away a cross-kick soon after, you could feel the game slip away. And yet Wales couldn’t finish it. Unfortunately, neither could Ireland, whose basics deserted them in the end.

WALES – L Halfpenny; L Rees-Zammit, G North, J Williams (N Tompkins 24), H Amos (C Sheedy 65); D Biggar, T Williams (G Davies h-t); W Jones (R Jones 65), K Owens, T Francis (L Brown 65), A Beard (W Rowlands 65), AW Jones (capt), D Lydiate (J Navidi 13), T Faletau, J Tipuric.

IRELAND – H Keenan; K Earls (J Larmour 62), G Ringrose, R Henshaw (HIA B Burns 54-62), J Lowe; J Sexton (capt)(B Burns 70), C Murray (J Gibson-Park 73); C Healy (D Kilcoyne 52), R Herring (R Kelleher 71), A Porter (T Furlong 54), T Beirne, J Ryan (HIA, I Henderson 24), P O’Mahony (rc 14), CJ Stander, J van der Flier (W Connors 60).

REF – W Barnes (England)

