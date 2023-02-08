Ireland hoping to name unchanged team for France showdown as doubts emerge around key duo

IRELAND coach Andy Farrell is hoping to name an unchanged team for his side's crunch clash with France on Saturday.

However, Dan Sheehan and Conor Murray have emerged as doubts, which could scupper the head coach's plans to keep faith in the same side that defeated Wales in Cardiff last weekend.

Already without Robbie Henshaw, Jamison Gibson-Park, Tadhg Furlong and Cian Healy through injury, Farrell would be loath to go into the key game of the campaign without two of his most important men.

Sheehan may be carrying a knock, but there is some optimism that he will be able to take his place in the team.

Fit-again hooker Rónan Kelleher would ease the blow if Sheehan were to miss out, although Rob Herring is another option for the No 2 jersey.

There are some concerns that Murray may not be available, with Farrell possibly making a call on his scrum-half as late as Friday. Craig Casey would be primed to start if his Munster team-mate is absent.

Otherwise, it will be as you were from Cardiff where Ireland opened in style with a bonus-point win.

With Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen and James Lowe in the back-three, Stuart McCloskey will retain his place alongside Garry Ringrose in midfield, with Bundee Aki in reserve.

Johnny Sexton will captain the side with Casey on stand-by in case Murray doesn't make it. Connacht's Caolin Blade would be next up to cover Casey on the bench having been added to the squad on Monday.

Up front, Farrell would hope to combine Andrew Porter, Sheehan and Finlay Bealham in the front-row, but if Sheehan doesn't prove his fitness in time, then Herring and Kelleher will compete for the starting slot. If involved, Kelleher would be making his first Ireland appearance since coming off injured against France last season.

James Ryan and Tadhg Beirne are expected to start in the second-row, with Peter O'Mahony, Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris in the back-row.

Possible Ireland team to face France: H Keenan; M Hansen, G Ringrose, S McCloskey, J Lowe; J Sexton, C Murray/Casey; A Porter, D Sheehan, F Bealham; T Beirne, J Ryan; P O'Mahony, J van der Flier, C Doris. Reps: R Kelleher/R Herring, D Kilcoyne, T O'Toole, I Henderson, J Conan, C Casey/C Blade, R Byrne, B Aki.