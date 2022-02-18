Ireland's Rónan Kelleher leaves the pitch to receive medical attention at Stade de France in Paris last week. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Ireland hooker Rónan Kelleher has been ruled out of the remainder of the Six Nations due to the shoulder injury he suffered during last weekend's defeat to France.

As reported by the Irish Independent earlier this week, Kelleher is facing a spell on the sidelines, having left the Stade de France in a sling.

Although no time-frame has been put on his return yet, it is understood that Kelleher is hoping to be back in action in approximately six weeks.

The news will come as a blow to Andy Farrell's plans for the final three games against Italy, England and Scotland, but Kelleher's untimely setback does open the door for Dan Sheehan to further his development, while the fit-again Rob Herring and Dave Heffernan are also in the mix.

A 23-man Ireland squad will have their second day of training today before breaking for the weekend and returning ahead of Sunday week's visit of Italy.