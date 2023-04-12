Ireland hooker Neve Jones happy to learn tough lessons under the spotlight

Neve Jones is part of the Ireland squad hoping to get their first win of this year's Six Nations when they face Italy on Saturday. Photo: Sportsfile

Ireland have found out in their opening two Women’s Six Nations defeats that playing in front of a growing audience can be a double-edged sword.

There is more focus than ever on Ireland but with that comes greater scrutiny on a team that are clearly going through a transition period. ​

The way they see it, the more people following the women’s game the better. And as much as they would love to record their first win of the campaign in Italy on Saturday, there is a realisation they are at the start of a long journey.

Ireland boss Greg McWilliams and his assistant Niamh Briggs recently made the point that they endured some dark days as players in the past, but back then it was away from the glare that the current crop are subjected to.

However, Ireland hooker Neve Jones welcomes the pressure that comes with pulling on the green jersey today.

“I think it’s a real positive thing, especially for the women’s game,” Jones said. “You can see the numbers are growing, there are more spectators at games, there are more people tuning in to games.

“So, I think for players, it’s really nice to see. My mum wasn’t able to get down to the Cork (France) game because she was working, but she was able to put it up on her phone, so she could watch and support from there.

“Family and friends might not be able to get to the game but they are always there to watch and support.

“For us as players, it’s a hugely positive thing, and we don’t really dwell on the negative side.” ​

Jones and her team-mates understand criticism is part and parcel of the job, particularly now that the IRFU have introduced contracts for women’s 15s players, even if Jones opted against signing.

“We want to put our game out there and show people the brand of rugby we want to play,” the Ulster woman continued. “Having that opportunity has been fantastic. It’s really nice to have support from all over the world for the women’s game.”

As one of several Ireland players plying their trade in the English Premier 15s, there is an extra onus on the likes of Jones (24) to help drive the standards, although the Gloucester-Hartpury hooker plays down that particular side of things.

“I think every player here keeps everyone else accountable for their standards,” Jones said. “We push each other, so I don’t think there is really any of that kind of thing. We just try bring what we might have to the table and see what input other people have.

“It works really well, and the girls are really receptive to anything I might say, and vice versa.”

This weekend sees Ireland returning to Parma, where they lost that heartbreaking World Cup qualifier to Scotland in 2021. Jones is one of the newer faces involved, so it comes as no surprise that McWilliams and his squad are not dwelling on the past.

“A lot of us are aware of it,” Jones added. “The players who were involved in that squad when we went there the last time are aware of it, but there’s lots of fantastic players who are coming through and who haven’t been there.

“I think people who were involved there have put that behind them and we’re thriving and ready to go.”