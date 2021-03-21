Ireland hit heights as timely effort finally pays off in spades

In 2004 Ireland spoiled the first home outing of Clive Woodward’s England as world champions. It was more than a carelessly tossed spanner in the works of the Rugby Football Union party planners. The sabotage had been well prepared. A bit like yesterday, the time put in before the game paid off in spades.

On the day back then the victory was secured on the back of a try from Girvan Dempsey that had a bit of everything: genuine, heads-up rugby; playing the ball out of the tackle; and all with clear sight of the target. The last bit came off the training field, where Eddie O’Sullivan had promised the players there was gold in the hills closest to the touchline. But you couldn’t just trundle up the mountain — you had to take the scenic route to make sure those same hills would be unguarded on your arrival.

So the preamble needed patience and accuracy. They had to drag England from one side of the pitch to the other, and back again, without giving the defensive line time to set.

Of many moving parts the most impressive was Ronan O’Gara’s ability to throw a pass so far into space as to defy physics. He did it in red for Munster — rewind to his own try against Toulouse on a scorching day in Bordeaux in 2000 — as well as green. It was the perfect combination of skill and courage, for getting the coordinates wrong would leave him in the dunce’s corner.

We were drawn to this by a comment from one of Woodard’s go-to men in that era, Will Greenwood. Writing in the Telegraph Greenwood said that losing two Championship games dented his “previously rock-solid belief” in himself and his team. Clive Woodward was gone soon after.

The irony was that a few years later Eddie O’Sullivan was being criticised for choreographing rugby by numbers rather than freewheeling as you went along. Eddie thought ad lib was Latin for not having your homework done.

Like many of rugby’s coaches O’Sullivan was a teacher by trade. In Ireland’s case he was in good company for after Murray Kidd saddled the horse as the first jockey in the pro era they were all teachers: Brian Ashton, Warren Gatland, O’Sullivan, Declan Kidney and Joe Schmidt. Then along comes Andy Farrell with his Alice Cooper impression. School’s Out, let’s ease up a bit on the rules and regulations there lads.

This loosening of the ties that bind has been at the heart of Farrell’s two seasons in the job. Coming hard on the heels of the Schmidt era, the negative aspects of which were noted in the IRFU’s World Cup review, it seemed common sense to lighten the touch a bit. Farrel’s camp seems to be a happy place.

We subscribe to the theory that people are more productive when they are happy. Creating that environment is not easy, especially when you’re dealing with the human equivalent of highly-strung racehorses. It’s worth the effort though.

It’s been a long time coming, but we had one passage here yesterday that did what it said on the ‘Heads Up Rugby’ tin. It started with a lineout around the 10m mark which saw a perfect launch, from call to lift to throw to catch. But it wasn’t as if the safe return to earth of Tadhg Beirne completed a successful mission.

Rather it was the start of a savage journey that ran through 19 phases until Johnny Sexton kicked to the 22 where Hugo Keenan somehow reclaimed it. Off we went again. Another six phases unfolded before Jack Conan touched down.

We can’t think of a passage of play that better reflected the value of flavouring perseverance with a little variety. Ever. There were a few passages in this game loaded with the nuts and bolts that swing momentum. This was one of them. Early in its development Ireland were battling for yards and coming up with inches. If that picture had not changed it would have been a reprise of recent history between these teams, starting with the battering in Twickenham before going to the World Cup in 2019.

When you combine that with the level of clarity and intent Ireland brought to their strikes off set-piece it gave England too much to deal with — certainly more than they expected. The theme of this journey with Andy Farrell has been to play what’s in front of you, not what was on the whiteboard, or on the laptop. Heads-up rugby, not rugby by rote.

How do you play heads-up rugby with a lad like CJ Stander — a remarkably durable and willing athlete — who has made a career out of keeping his head down and charging into the nearest point of contact? Eh, you move him to six for a start and pick a ball-player at eight.

How do you change your playmaker, Johnny Sexton, to improvise when his forte is to follow a script, and, just as importantly, to get everyone around him word perfect on the same script? You’d think that because it’s their job, they’d be able to shift on to a different track, but it’s not that simple.

We’ve been doubtful recently of Sexton’s ongoing value, critical of his performance against France. He was immense yesterday. We’ve been equally dubious about the performance of Andy Farrell, especially time lost while he got to grips with the demands of staffing and running a high-performance rugby outfit.

His two seasons to date will be reviewed in that context, but he won’t lose any sleep about his job. The IRFU are never keen to pitch head coaches overboard with a World Cup in sight, but they will need to rewind beyond yesterday to get an accurate picture of where Ireland are going under Farrell.

The problem is performance director David Nucifora would be the main man running those numbers and he has already thrown good money after bad. There’s no rush now.

Enjoy the satisfaction of a day when so much was straight from the top drawer. Then move on.