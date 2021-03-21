| 7.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ireland hit heights as timely effort finally pays off in spades

Ireland celebrate with the Millennium Trophy after victory over England. Picture by Dan Sheridan Expand

Close

Ireland celebrate with the Millennium Trophy after victory over England. Picture by Dan Sheridan

Ireland celebrate with the Millennium Trophy after victory over England. Picture by Dan Sheridan

Ireland celebrate with the Millennium Trophy after victory over England. Picture by Dan Sheridan

Brendan Fanning Twitter Email

In 2004 Ireland spoiled the first home outing of Clive Woodward’s England as world champions. It was more than a carelessly tossed spanner in the works of the Rugby Football Union party planners. The sabotage had been well prepared. A bit like yesterday, the time put in before the game paid off in spades.

On the day back then the victory was secured on the back of a try from Girvan Dempsey that had a bit of everything: genuine, heads-up rugby; playing the ball out of the tackle; and all with clear sight of the target. The last bit came off the training field, where Eddie O’Sullivan had promised the players there was gold in the hills closest to the touchline. But you couldn’t just trundle up the mountain — you had to take the scenic route to make sure those same hills would be unguarded on your arrival.

So the preamble needed patience and accuracy. They had to drag England from one side of the pitch to the other, and back again, without giving the defensive line time to set.

Most Watched

Privacy