Two images presented themselves today, both from the RDS.

The first was the sign-off last November with Ireland beating a more skilful but physically inferior Japan side, and the valedictory feel to it — a poor performance in a low-quality Test match on a crap day, all appropriate to usher out an era nobody wanted to continue.

The second was from today. Darkness into light, if you like. Brilliant sunshine to greet the next incarnation of the women’s game here, and a performance that suggested what was good will get better. The question is when. The key thing to remember about the women’s game in Ireland is that the national coach, in this case new man Greg McWilliams, is fishing in a puddle.

Warning: if you were tuned into the 45-0 win over Wales at the same stage of last year’s Six Nations you might well have come away enthused and confident about what the team were trying to do. A week later they conceded 56 points to France at home, which turned out to be the day the Irish women’s bus, including management, went over the side and into the ravine.

The current crew are in Toulouse next weekend to play the only team in the competition on a par with England. It will be brutal and relentless, a takeaway with so many learnings and work-ons as to pack the cliche suitcase to bursting point.

McWilliams understands exactly what’s coming and how his women are likely to deal with it — or not. Wales were very good at playing to their physical strength, thanks mainly to a functional lineout, even if it cost them a try through obstruction, and a powerhouse scrum. France will beat each other up trying to barge through the same gaps in green.

There will be a discussion now around how best to deal with the maul in particular. Contest and risk getting shunted if you don’t hit the jackpot? Or stay on the deck and apply all hands to the pump? It’s one of a few tricky conversations, some of which can’t be answered.

This was a reasonable game of football, despite American referee Kat Roche. Women referees are common enough now in the club game in Ireland, including for example under 20s, which would be a high standard — far in excess of anything in the women’s game. So it’s a tough place to learn, handling games that are often very quick and massively physical.

But if we’re looking to make women’s Test rugby as good as it can be, a product you’d happily pay in to watch, then giving it higher end referees makes sense. That means merit ahead of gender. Roche may be well up the queue of women’s refs but is some way removed from international quality.

In the early minutes of this game Wales — naturally enough looking to bully their hosts — were getting their timing off in running blockers. At one point Ireland out-half Nicole Cronin was taken out by centre Kerin Lake so far off the ball as to be from a different timezone.

Tack on a few other important bits and pieces the referee missed, and it tore chunks of quality from the game. Moreover it contributed to her being spoken down-to by a lady in red, frustrated by what she reckoned was unfeasible patience afforded the home team. A minute after that conversation Ireland’s Eimear Considine was binned.

The good stuff? Ireland have shape and application and huge reserves of heart. Sometimes the skills too are top notch. For example, the build-up to Linda Djougang’s try: a really good pass wide by Stacey Flood, yet another good carry from Sam Monaghan, whose appetite for work was constant, featuring a great offload to the prop. Cronin’s conversion not only gave Ireland a 14-5 lead, but the speed of the response to the mauled score from Welsh front-rower Carys Phillips suggested a happier ending.

The bad stuff, like the lineout as an unreliable launch pad, is a continuation from the bad old days. For us the most worrying bit was a clip featuring a top performer in our game.

Eve Higgins is a really good rugby player, probably a shoo-in for her position outside Flood at centre. She did lots of good things , many predicated on her athleticism, footwork and bravery.

Yet in the space of 20 seconds at the start of the second half — when Ireland’s sole objective was to keep the door shut — she blew it wide open, first spilling a popped pass having run a very good line, and then missing a tackle that never required a 100mph approach. It wasn’t the cause of Jasmin Joyce’s try for Wales in the corner, a minute later, making it a four-point game, but it didn’t help. When one of your best puts together a sequence like that it’s unsettling.

McWilliams certainly will be able to sort some of that stuff. The rest will still be an issue for his successor.