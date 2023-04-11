Ireland have no injury concerns ahead of crunch Six Nations clash with Italy

Ireland hope to have a full deck to pick from for Saturday’s crunch Women’s Six Nations clash against Italy in Parma.

Greg McWilliams’ side are aiming to bounce back from two opening defeats to Wales and France, but given Italy are very much a coming force, they face another test this weekend.

Following a down-week, it’s back to business for Ireland, who are boosted by not having any major injury concerns at this early stage of the week.

“I think we’ve a clean bill of health from the French game and the week off was certainly beneficial for all the players but in general I think we’ve a clean bill of health,” scrum coach Denis Fogarty said.

“The centralised players came in for a couple of days last week and then we regrouped on Sunday. That’s when we all got together and we’ve been training since Monday.”

Fogarty believes the break week came at a good time for Ireland, as they look to reset ahead of another big game.

“It’s been massively beneficial to be honest,” the former Munster hooker maintained.

“It’s given us time to regroup and obviously the players as well after a tough two games. So mentally as well as a players and coaches’ point of view to reflect over those last two games and have a look at those areas where we can continually improve on going into this week.

“So it has been massively important and you can see the energy that they’re bringing already from the start of this week which is really positive.

“Certainly it’s not easy losing, especially to big scores but I think they understand where we’re at as a group and as a coaching group in terms of, you know, France are third in the world and we’re a young side, a relatively new side building.

“So in terms of mentally, yeah, it was tough on them but I think having the week off to regroup again and they understand where we’re at. That’s the big thing going forward, is that we all know where we’re at, especially the players.

“They’ve really come in this week full of energy and knowing the journey, and where we are on this journey. That’s been really positive and I think they’re ready to go now for Italy.”

Despite the tough start to the Six Nations campaign, Fogarty insists that the mood is positive within the squad.

“We’ve had two really good sessions already yesterday and this morning so the energy is high and that’s what we need to bring on moving forward,” he said.

“I suppose to continuously build that physicality in the game because at times we have kind of struggled but it’s definitely there this week and we need to continue that.

“We looked at improvements in certain aspects of the game and that’s what we’d like to see as well moving forward. So week on week we’d like to see improvements in all aspects that we’re trying to work on.

“They really are great to be around, even from my own point of view, I get energised working with them,” Fogarty added.

“There’s no doubt they’re hurting but to show that resilience they have, to come in all ready to go and full of energy and ready to get something out of this Italian game, there’s no doubt about it they’re a special group and there are some really good leaders in it.”