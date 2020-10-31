It has been a miserable 20 months for the Irish rugby team. Tonight, they have a chance to change the course they're on by claiming a Six Nations title in Paris.

One nation in lockdown will tune into an empty stadium in a city under curfew to watch the dénouement of a five-week tournament that started in spring and finishes in autumn.

By kick-off, Ireland will know what they need to do based on events in Rome where England are hoping to secure five points and give both sides a total to chase. A bonus-point win secures the Championship for Ireland, but if France beat Ireland by two more points than England beat Italy, they will be crowned champions.

The last time the Six Nations came down to the final day in these circumstances in 2015, things got very loose.

Ireland are doing everything to make out that this is a normal game, but the external events will have to play a part in their thinking.

"We need to win the game first," Simon Easterby said yesterday. "We need to be driven by our good processes that we do day in and day out, make sure we're not chasing things unnecessarily.

"The crucial thing is to win the game and, at some point, the picture might change and what we have to do might change a bit, but if we get distracted too much then it becomes something where we go off rails and we can't afford to do that."

Ireland have never scored four tries and won away to France. They have never won by more than seven points in Paris.

Since being crowned the team of the year in 2018, they've been on the end of thumping defeats to England (three times), Wales, Japan and New Zealand. Provincial losses to Saracens have compounded the sense that Irish rugby has a power problem.

Their stock has fallen to the point where Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus was happy to sign off on documentary film that saw him describe the Ireland team as "softies".

In the past year, Brian O'Driscoll has questioned the lack of 'dog' in the pack, Mick Galwey has said this Irish pack is too nice. If all that doesn't wound their pride, then they're in the wrong game.

The defeats to England have been damaging, but Ireland believe they have turned a corner.

France are in the early stages of their development, but with Shaun Edwards running the defence they have many of the physical attributes that Ireland have struggled against.

If Andy Farrell's team can front up to them tonight and come off the better, then they go into November with a renewed sense of themselves but only a strong performance in Paris can alter those perceptions about this team.

Easterby certainly believes they are ready to perform.

"There is a real single-mindedness about some of these players, some guys you maybe are not as familiar with, that gives us massive confidence as a coaching group to know that they can go out and perform," he said.

"It's like anything, there's always that (talk that), 'We've got to go out and perform and be physical', but I genuinely believe this team is starting to understand what it takes.

"I genuinely think this team is starting to understand what it takes to be physical, what it takes to win collisions, what it takes to prevent the opposition from getting into the game with that physicality and winning those collisions.

"Yeah, you're correct, there's times in the last 20 months when we haven't won those and that's all clear for people to see.

"But don't underestimate what this group can do. We're building and certainly we've taken a lot of positives out of last weekend, but it is one performance and we know there's going to be a step up again this weekend."

France are resurgent under Fabien Galthié and will take some stopping on home soil. Their pack has a nice mix of set-piece specialists and dominant ball-carriers who will make life awkward in the tackle, while in Antoine Dupont they have the best scrum-half on this side of the equator.

The Toulouse starlet is central to everything his side do well, but he has a good partner in crime in Romain Ntamack who can cause havoc with ball in hand - particularly if he gets to work in tandem with Virimi Vakatawa who has been almost unplayable this season. Yet, there are vulnerabilities Ireland will want to exploit. Shaun Edwards' defence will spring off the line, so Johnny Sexton will look to turn them with the boot.

France's discipline was poor against Wales last week and if they concede anything like the 17 penalties we saw then, then Ireland will get the field-position they need to get their maul moving.

Against Italy, Ireland managed two tries from their drive and there is an opportunity to do the same again here.

"It comes back to the intent and the mindset, there's no magic wand with mauling it," Easterby said. "The same with scrum, there's technicalities and some smarts that we believe as an Irish pack we have potentially got over some teams."

The tight-five will need to produce something special. On his 100th cap, Cian Healy will need his biggest performance in some time, while Andrew Porter must be dominant in contact.

The second-row are giving away plenty of weight, but their mobility and game-sense will help Ireland thrive in what are set to be perfect conditions. And a back-row of Caelan Doris, Will Connors and CJ Stander that looked so good against Italy must manage the step up in class.

Behind the scrum, Ireland have bags of experience from 9-13, with bags of game-breaking ability outside that.

However, it is France who have the most dangerous weapons and who will thrive if things break up.

Much will depend on the picture Ireland are presented with at kick-off.

If England have given them a total to chase, then they'll have to react. Achieving their goal would be a truly historic achievement, the kind that would really kick-start Farrell's regime and propel them towards the 2023 World Cup.

Hosts in three years' time, France are also building towards that goal and on home soil, with a bench laced with impact and after a superb win over Wales, they look the more likely team to score tries.

However, the circumstances mean this one could take on a life of its own. One thing's for sure, we'll know a lot more about where Ireland are come full-time.

France 34, Ireland 20