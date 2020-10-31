| 14°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ireland have a chance to change the world's perception by claiming Six Nations honours in Paris

Ruaidhri O'Connor

Preview

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell. Photo: Sportsfile

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell. Photo: Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell. Photo: Sportsfile

It has been a miserable 20 months for the Irish rugby team. Tonight, they have a chance to change the course they're on by claiming a Six Nations title in Paris.

One nation in lockdown will tune into an empty stadium in a city under curfew to watch the dénouement of a five-week tournament that started in spring and finishes in autumn.

By kick-off, Ireland will know what they need to do based on events in Rome where England are hoping to secure five points and give both sides a total to chase. A bonus-point win secures the Championship for Ireland, but if France beat Ireland by two more points than England beat Italy, they will be crowned champions.