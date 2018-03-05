Ireland forced to move training from Carton House due to weather as Keith Earls reveals influence of magician Keith Barry

Ireland have been forced to move this afternoon’s training session to Sport Ireland National Sports Campus in Abbotstown due to the conditions at their base at Carton House.

Attempts to clear snow from the training pitch at the North Kildare venue proved unsuccessful this morning, but Joe Schmidt hopes to have their regular venue available for tomorrow’s all-important work-out.

According to the IRFU, they will have Iain Henderson and Tadhg Furlong available to take a full part in the session on a grass pitch regularly used by the Sevens team. Keith Earls admitted that the weather had been a nuisance, but did not expect it to affect the team ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Scotland.

Ireland could secure the NatWest Six Nations title if results go their way this weekend and the Munster winger is fully aware of the significance of the clash. “It was getting here yesterday,” he said of the disruption.

“It wasn’t too bad getting out of Limerick but when we got to Straffan it was like a different world. We can’t do anything about it. “We are heading out to a new training pitch now. We’ll just get on with our work.

“It’s the biggest week, I am not even looking past Scotland. It is the biggest week of my Irish career, yeah. It is a massive match for us and the pressure of playing in the Aviva......we have a good record there but the Scots are on a high at the moment.” Earls is in the form of his career and revealed that he has been working with well-known mentalist Keith Barry in recent times.

“I have been relaxing a bit as well. As I am getting older I am trying to find the one per cents between diet and stuff, the psychology and the visualisation; I have been working a bit with Keith Barry as well, just trying to get them one per cents, which seems to be working,” he said.

“I don’t want to get into the detail but he knows the brain better than anyone and just in terms of visualisation and stuff like that. It’s down to everything, diet, looking after myself, having the balance of family life and work and then working on the mental side with him. Enda (McNulty) is here as well and working with him, combining it all together (is beneficial).

“Bits and pieces. I don’t know if he is comfortable with me saying that, so I don’t want to get into detail about it, but I really enjoy working with him.“ Garry Ringrose looks set to come into the team to face the Scots after Chris Farrell joined Robbie Henshaw on the injury list and Earls has no doubt that the Leinster star will step up. “Ringer's been in here for the last couple of years, we all know how good he's been. He's been training the last two weeks with us and it doesn't look like he's been out long. He's still sharp, he's been causing havoc,” he said.

“Look, we've been unfortunate to lose Robbie and Chris. They're two world class players, but we've another world class player coming in so we've been quite blessed the last couple of seasons with 13s and centres after Drico (Brian O’Driscoll).

“Before I would have had to step in a few times, or someone else would have had to step in, but we've got out and out 13s in depth now, which is great.”

Online Editors