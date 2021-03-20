| 8.3°C Dublin

Ireland flagged their intentions in the warm-up but England took their eye off the ball

Neil Francis

Ireland players, from left, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Jack Conan, Conor Murray and Josh van der Flier celebrate a try by Keith Earls during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and England at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

This one is all about the numbers. Before Brexit, all the Brexit supporters said they could save £350m per week and invest it in the NHS instead of giving it to the EU. Last week, after heroic efforts in Covid times in the NHS, the nurses got a pay rise of £3.50 per week. Some reward.

A few weeks ago, exports from the UK to the EU post-Brexithad dropped by 68 per cent. Painful figures.

Not quite as painful as the figures we see on the final day of the championship for England. It has been a long time since they have lost to Ireland, Wales and Scotland in one season.

