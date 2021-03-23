Ireland finish on a high but have plenty of work to do

A hugely impressive win to round off what had looked like being a disappointing Six Nations, has left Ireland feeling pretty good about themselves.

After Andy Farrell’s men began the campaign with back-to-back defeats to Wales and France, Ireland responded well to rack up three straight victories.

The manner of the performance against England will have Farrell and his coaching staff sleeping a little easier at night, as their side fulfilled the promise which they had spoken about at length over the last few weeks.

However, for all that Ireland should bask in the satisfaction of a job well done last weekend, they will be also realistic enough to acknowledge that the inconsistencies they showed throughout the tournament must be eradicated in order to ensure there was no papering over the cracks.

Here we take a look at Ireland’s report card into how they fared in the key areas.

ATTACK

Having flattered to deceive for much of the campaign, Ireland suddenly found their attacking groove last weekend against England.

It couldn’t have arrived at a better time either as the pressure was mounting on Ireland’s attack coach Mike Catt.

Catt has taken a while to get his message across, but the players finally delivered by ruthlessly putting Eddie Jones’s’ England to the sword.

That shouldn’t mask the previous disappointment though, and while Ireland did play with 14-men for much of the defeat to Wales, they barely fired a shot against France.

A hapless Italian outfit were dispatched with relative ease, as Ireland scored some nice tries, but there was a lingering sense that they reverted to type with one-out runners in the second half.

The performance in Murrayfield was patchy to say the least, before they came good in the crushing win over England.

Ireland scored 12 tries in total, the joint-second lowest alongside England, which highlights the improvements Catt’s attack must still make.

Grade: C

DEFENCE

It’s crazy to think that Simon Easterby was double-jobbing with the defence and forwards last year, but now, with his entire focus on the defensive side of things, the former back-row has had more of a chance to embed his philosophy.

Much like Ireland’s campaign in general, the defence was inconsistent and was, at times, let down by poor individual errors.

It remains to be seen how much of that was down to players not feeling comfortable within the system, but as was the case with the attack, Ireland set the standard for themselves in defence, when they pummelled England into submission.

After being beaten up in all four previous defeats to Jones’ side, Ireland were far more street-smart in how they went about combatting England’s power game, which bodes well going forward.

Ireland conceded 88 points (currently fourth best) and 10 tries (currently second best) across their five games.

Grade: C

SCRUM

The excellent work John Fogarty has done with the Ireland scrum has largely gone unheralded, but there is no doubt the ex-prop has done a fine job.

Replacing Kiwi Greg Feek was always going to be a tough ask, yet Fogarty has really helped make the transition that bit smoother.

Stepping up to the international set-up from Leinster, Fogarty was already playing a key part in the development of the Irish scrum, but he is thriving in his new role. The return of Tadhg Furlong has been crucial, while so too has the continued improvement of Andrew Porter.

The scrum has performed well throughout the Six Nations and the manner in which it dismantled England was a real statement.

Grade: A

LINEOUT

It has taken Paul O’Connell no time at all to work wonders with the Irish lineout.

The players have relished having the legendary figure on board and have clearly bought into his way of thinking.

Ireland destroyed France and Scotland at lineout time. The latter was a remarkable performance that saw James Ryan really stepping up and showing his class, particularly on the defensive throws. Iain Henderson appears to be much more comfortable as the main lineout caller and his presence, along with Tadhg Beirne, has made a huge difference.

Rob Herring has thrown well, which has allowed Ireland to attack off

set-piece ball, most notably for Keith Earls’ stunning try against England last weekend.

Grade: A

BREAKDOWN

O’Connell has also done excellent work around the ruck as Ireland produced plenty of quick ball without always taking advantage.

In his role as forwards coach, O’Connell has taken charge of the breakdown as well as the lineout and apart from Peter O’Mahony’s red card against Wales, the Ireland players acquitted themselves well. Couple that with Beirne’s breakdown threat (10 turnovers) and Ireland are now in a good position.

Grade: A

SQUAD DEPTH

Farrell handed debuts to Ryan Baird and Craig Casey, two of the country’s most exciting prospects, and they both handled the step up well.

It was perhaps a missed opportunity to also cap the in-form Gavin Coombes, but the Munster man, along with the likes of Ulster flyer Robert Baloucoune and Leinster out-half Harry Byrne, will hope to force their way into the squad over the coming months.

Beirne and Robbie Henshaw have also emerged as real leaders to offer further hope of a brighter future.

Grade: B