Ireland fans can celebrate with their Grand Slam heroes as homecoming details are revealed
Ireland fans will get to celebrate with Joe Schmidt's Grand Slam heroes in Dublin tomorrow.
The Boys In Green completed just a third-ever Grand Slam with a 24-15 victory over England at Twickenham today.
The squad will spend the night in England and it has been confirmed that they will receive a homecoming in the Aviva Stadium at 4.30 tomorrow.
Tickets are free of charge and available on the Ticketmaster website.
