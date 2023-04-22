| 8.8°C Dublin

Ireland face a fight to retain top-tier status after humbling loss to England

Sinead Kissane

All roads lead to Scotland where victory is a must as new global competition looms

Tatyana Heard of England scores a try despite the efforts of Lauren Delany of Ireland during yesterday's Women's Six Nations match at Musgrave Park in Cork. Picture by Eóin Noonan Expand
The doomsday pre-game predictions of record scorelines being dumped on Ireland by England in the Women’s Six Nations did not come to pass at Musgrave Park.

No, Ireland did not get 100 points slapped on them by the number one-ranked team in the world. No, England did not better their previous record win over Ireland (79-0 in 2002). And no, England did not set a new Women’s Six Nations record win; their 89-0 hammering of Scotland in 2011 remains the largest ever.

