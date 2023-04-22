Ireland face a fight to retain top-tier status after humbling loss to England

The doomsday pre-game predictions of record scorelines being dumped on Ireland by England in the Women’s Six Nations did not come to pass at Musgrave Park.

No, Ireland did not get 100 points slapped on them by the number one-ranked team in the world. No, England did not better their previous record win over Ireland (79-0 in 2002). And no, England did not set a new Women’s Six Nations record win; their 89-0 hammering of Scotland in 2011 remains the largest ever.

England ran in eight tries at Musgrave Park in a 48-0 win in front of 5,309 spectators. Ireland were the first team in this year’s tournament to keep the old enemy from hitting the 50-point mark, although the World Cup finalists also looked like they had half an eye on next weekend’s likely Grand Slam shoot-out against France.

Simon Middleton’s team were not as clinical as they usually are, with a number of uncharacteristic mistakes. They also had to deal with losing key players like captain Marlie Packer in the first half.

It was small mercy for Ireland, who showed a doggedness in the second half when they kept the visitors scoreless for half an hour. Within that period, this team will see some positives to build on, including their scramble defence which saved them at times.

But Ireland’s missed tackle count, 54 in total, undercut their display, with their opponents scything through the defence too easily at times. Individually and systematically, this will need to be tightened up before they travel to Scotland next weekend. As will their lineout, which failed at key moments, just like it did last week in Parma.

Before the game started, security staff were seen collecting and confiscating flyers with the words ‘I give a f**k’, which were seen being handed out in the main stand. This relates to an article in the Daily Telegraph from two weeks ago which alleged that a “prominent figure in Irish rugby” said “who gives a f**k about women’s rugby” during a dinner last month. An IRFU spokesperson said after the game that they were aware of the “protest” and while they “mightn’t agree with it ... everyone has the right to protest”.

The IRFU said the flyers were confiscated in line with anti-littering policy, while the “foul and abusive language” on the flyers was a consideration given the demographic of those in attendance.

It was no surprise England got off to a fast start. It took just two minutes for them to score their first try thanks to lock Sarah Beckett. Ireland initially steadied the ship following the ominous start. Brittany Hogan disrupted an England maul and the Irish scrum showed its strength against the strongest scrum in the competition.

But the visitors then clicked into dominant mode with some excellent team tries. They had the bonus point wrapped up by the 26th minute, and a powerful line-out maul delivered their fifth try before half-time.

England were 27-0 up at the break. What carnage could come in the second half?

Ireland deserve credit for displaying a high level of doggedness, even when the scoreline was beyond them. England were on the run for another try in the 45th minute, but winger Natasja Behan crucially intercepted a pass. Later in the second half, Lauren Delany made a vital touchline tackle on Abby Dow.

There was something for the home support to shout about five minutes from time. Ailsa Hughes, who wasn’t meant to play but was a late addition to the bench for the injured Nicole Cronin, made a great break with Deirbhile Nic a Bháird offering support. England signed off with three tries in the final 10 minutes.

England will bid to win their 17th Grand Slam when they play France at Twickenham. A record crowd of over 50,000 is anticipated. Ireland will go to Edinburgh looking to avoid being handed the wooden spoon for the first time since 2004.

The ramifications extend to what tier they will compete in in the new global competition. Even if Ireland manage their first win of this tournament and finish fifth, World Rugby have confirmed that the fifth-place team will face a play-off against Spain to determine who qualifies for WXV 2 and WXV 3. Bottom of the table still means WXV 3.

Yesterday, the Musgrave Park crowd stood and applauded the Ireland players as they walked off. Next weekend’s game against Scotland (who beat Italy yesterday) will be Ireland’s most important outing since the World Cup qualifiers in 2021.