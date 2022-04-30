Ireland end Six Nations on a high with late, late dramatic victory over Scotland

Neve Jones during the Tik Tok Women's Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Scotland at Kingspan Stadium

Ireland left it very late, but it was worth waiting for, as Enya Breen came up with a last-gasp try, and then held her nerve to convert the match-winning kick.

There was high drama at the Kingspan Stadium, as Breen's heroics meant Ireland avoided the Wooden Spoon and finished fourth in the Six Nations table.

Ireland looked to be limping to a disappointing finish to a difficult campaign, but their guts and determination shone through in the end.

A first-half try from the outstanding Neve Jones set Ireland on their way, as their never-say-die attitude ensured that Greg McWilliams' side exacted a bit of revenge after Scotland ended their World Cup hopes in last year's qualifiers.

It was far from perfect, yet Ireland can look forward to the summer tour with a pep in their step with plenty to build on.

As it was throughout the campaign, Ireland's lineout was poor, but when it did fire in the Scottish 22, they showed that their maul can be effective.

The scrum on the other hand was a weapon, as Linda Djougang, Jones and Christy Haney really went after the Scots on their own ball, while the Irish front-row also won a couple against the head.

On a horrible night in Belfast, both teams struggled to get to grips with the slippery conditions, as repeated handling errors made for a poor spectacle.

Sam Monaghan's return to the second-row made a difference, as the influential lock was a willing ball carrier all evening.

Jones and Edel McMahon once again provided a powerful double-team in defence, while Hannah O'Connor's ballast was a constant source of go-forward ball.

It wasn't exactly a night for the backs to shine, but debutante Vicky Irwin was keen to make an impression from full-back, while Niki Caughey made her first appearance in green since November 2018.

For all that the wing and rain made life difficult, some of Ireland's decision-making was poor, and their unforced errors allowed Scotland a foothold.

Scotland started brighter and when Irwin was pinged for holding on deep in her own 22, the visitors kicked for the corner and scored inside the opening four minutes.

The maul was stopped short but Scotland stayed patient, which allowed Evie Gallagher power over from close range.

Ireland's shaky lineout was hampering their progress but the scrum was providing a solid platform, as Breen showed by making a big break off a clever set-piece move.

O'Connor put her side on the board with a thumping kick from 40-metres on the quarter-hour mark, and Ireland visibly grew in confidence from that.

Winning two scrums against the head in a dominant six-minute spell further lifted the spirits, but this time O'Connor was unable to score from a similar spot as her previous long-range kick.

Djougang brought the crowd to its feet with a superb tackle on Rachel McLachlan and when the Scottish back-row knocked on, the Ireland players celebrated an important little victory.

That gave them the spark to finish the opening half on the front-foot, and they were rewarded, as the lineout fired and maul drove Scotland back over their own line, with Jones dotting down at the tail.

Breen was unable to convert, but Jones' try put the hosts 8-5 in front at the break.

Molly Scuffil-McCabe had to be alive in the back-field to stop Scotland scoring after a cross-field kick, but playing with advantage, we went back for the earlier offside infringement, which allowed Helen Nelson to level things up 12 minutes after the restart.

Ireland's discipline was a major issue in England last week and, as their penalty started to rise here, the momentum swung in Scotland's favour.

The visitors might have made more of an overlap on their right and although Ireland's scramble defence snuffed out the danger, another poor penalty concession allowed Nelson to kick her side in front.

Sensing the shift, McWilliams looked to his bench, but Ireland's discipline issues continued, with Sene Naoupu the latest to be penalised for offside. Nelson's long-range kick punished Ireland and opened up a 14-8 lead.

Now it was Scotland's turn to concede a cheap penalty and as Ireland weighed up going for the posts or the corner, they went for the jugular. They nailed the lineout, but as they worked their way through the phases, Scotland came up with the crucial turnover.

But back came Ireland again as Jones did brilliantly to charge down a clearing kick and although the tireless Ireland hooker didn't quite have the pace to win the race to the line, she forced a five-metre scrum. Unlike the dominance Ireland enjoyed in the first-half, Scotland came up with another big turnover to withstand the barrage of pressure.

Ireland threw everything at Scotland in the closing stages and eventually they found a way through, as Breen darted over the line. She quickly composed herself and nervelessly added the match-winning conversion to spark wild celebrations.

Scorers – Ireland: Jones, Breen 1 try each, Breen con, O'Connor pen. Scotland: Gallagher try, Nelson 3 pens.

Ireland – V Irwin; A Doyle, S Naoupu, E Breen, M Scuffil-McCabe; N Caughey (M Claffey 59), K Dane (A Hughes 76; L Djougang, N Jones, C Haney (K O'Dwyer 59); N Fryday (capt), S Monaghan; D Wall (M Og O'Leary 66), E McMahon (G Moore 66), H O'Connor.

Scotland – C Rollie; R Lloyd, L Thomson, H Nelson, S Campbell (M Gaffney 57); S Law (E Orr 57), C Mattinson; M Wright (L Bartlett 64), L Skeldon, C Belisle; E Wassell, S Bonar; R Malcolm (capt), R McLahlan (L McMillan 63), E Gallagher.

Ref: M Cogger-Orr (New Zealand)