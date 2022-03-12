Ireland doused flames of English resistance but massive sense of relief was the order of the day

Your timeline may well be jammed still this morning with polarised opinion on what happened in Twickenham. Again we had a game defined by an early sending off. Again it was prompted by infringing on the hottest ticket in the referee’s handbook: high shots, and their many shapes and forms.

There were a couple of differences with this one however. Certainly the incident shaped the game but it didn’t knock it out of whack altogether. Instead it changed so much about the contest as to make it probably unique in intensity. Its upside was that until replacement Jack Conan scored with seven minutes left the game could have gone either way.

Its downside was the early departure of James Ryan, yet another concussion for a fine player in a career blighted by head problems. When he was sitting on the Twickenham turf, probably a full minute after getting dunted by a high, head-to-head collision with Charlie Ewels — in the first 60 seconds of the game — Ryan looked at the medic with an expression that was profoundly sad.

It was as if the gravity of the situation was gradually making itself plain to him. If you had captioned the picture then this would be as good as any: ‘It’s happened again, hasn’t it?’

We’ll see what happens next with Ireland’s second row, the vice captain to Johnny Sexton and the man Andy Farrell sees as successor to the team leader. Anything other than an immediate cessation of hostilities for the foreseeable future would be hard to justify.

You’d hope Ryan was able to take some pleasure from a result that gives the Six Nations rugby’s equivalent of snooker’s black-ball finish. It’s all to play for, with England heading to Paris and Ireland taking on Scotland in Dublin with at least a Triple Crown guaranteed with a win.

This was an extraordinarily fraught game, utterly compelling and, for the fans, very good value for money, even if most of them were watching their team virtually finish the campaign prematurely. England were as cute as they were brave in coping with the loss of their second row, a gift to the Ireland lineout as well as the obvious numerical advantage.

The period that immediately followed the Ewels sending off was as good for Ireland as it was unnerving for England. If there was a sense of injustice coursing though the veins and brains of the home team, fuelled by the noise booming from the stands, then bizarrely the team with the advantage in numbers had their own issues to deal with.

First there was the overwhelming need to be calm, and figure out how best to exploit the space that had to pop up in the England defence. This is harder than it seems, for there is the added difficulty factor of the referee trying to keep a lid on things.

The early signs were very good. Straight away Ireland were sitting down men in white shirts and getting the ball into a channel that could deliver points. If you were parked in the Ireland coaching box then James Lowe’s try down the left wing was as good as it gets: create the space, draw the last man and watch the excellent Josh van der Flier complete the sale with the killer line.

At that point — an 8-0 lead — the whole game stretched out before Ireland like a test they knew they could pass if they kept clear heads. For England it presented itself as an exam where undotted ‘i’s and uncrossed ‘t’s would surely result in batches of five or seven-pointers, depending on Sexton.

England had to do something. They had to change the nature of the contest itself. They had to keep the crowd involved and put pressure on referee Mathieu Raynal to cut the depleted force some slack.

Human nature being what it is you’d want to be a cold fish not to feel some pressure as a ref in those circumstances. You could almost sense the relief when the TMO, Marius Jonker, intervened to call back a try from Caelan Doris which, had it stood, probably would have killed the tie.

Instead it was game on again. And what a game. Will Jack Nowell be dining out on his scrummaging in the back row? England used their wing to keep them at eight in the scrum and they went to town on an Irish pack who looked acutely uncomfortable.

England not only out-scrummaged them but managed the referee better for free kicks when they weren’t getting penalties. To concede six penalties at that phase against a side not just reduced to 14, but who also lost open side Tom Curry inside 15 minutes, was bizarre.

At one point Tadhg Furlong approached the referee in a quiet moment while Sexton was preparing to convert Hugo Keenan’s try which would give a 15-6 lead. Raynal listened, but clearly didn’t understand the nuance around “hit and chase”, and how things are not always as they seem.

That conversation took place not long before the break, at which point Ireland had a 15-9 lead. Sure enough, despite starting with lots of ball in the second half, they conceded another penalty at the next scrum.

It seemed the message in the Ireland changing room in the interval was to raise the pace of the game and tire England out. Fine, but somewhere along the line that was translated into forcing offloads. James Lowe had a big game but he attempted a 50 per cent pass, with England under pressure in their own 22, when a straightforward carry would have done fine.

Even man of the match Jamison Gibson-Park was chomping at the bit to tap and go at penalties, or free kicks, which meant catching his own team out as much as England.

When it didn’t work out it lifted the England crowd who welcomed every decision that went their way with massive volume. Their aerial game too was feed and drink to the fans. At one point Keenan lost a ball he had almost secured, under pressure from Freddie Steward, and when England won a penalty, converted by Smith it cut the gap to three points, and then level just after the hour with another scrum penalty.

At that point Ireland dug in and managed to make it safe. It was ironic that Finlay Bealham was one of the late try-scorers for it was late in the day when eventually Andy Farrell called Furlong ashore. Going to war without Andrew Porter and Ronan Kelleher was a question the Ireland coach must have been nervous about answering. They have been central to the winning run that ended in Paris a few weeks ago. Never mind the numbers, to have hurdled this one was a massive relief to him.