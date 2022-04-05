Ireland door ‘not closed’ for Cliodhna Moloney following controversial omission from squad

Ireland assistant coach Rob Sweeney says the door isn’t closed on a return for Cliodhna Moloney to the squad. The Wasps hooker, who has 31 caps for Ireland, was controversially left out of the extended squad for this year’s Women’s Six Nations.

Ireland face a must-win game when they play Italy at Musgrave Park on Sunday after losing their two opening games to Wales and France.

There have been calls for the experienced Moloney to be brought back into the squad following Ireland’s problems at set-piece in this championship. Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams said last month that it was a “rugby decision” to leave Moloney out while IRFU CEO Kevin Potts said recently that Moloney’s omission was based on her form and had nothing to do with her “slurry spreading” description about comments made by the now former IRFU director of women’s rugby Anthony Eddy.

Sweeney says they’re backing the current players they have in the squad and especially Neve Jones who started at hooker for Ireland in the opening two games.

“Cliodhna is a smashing player. But I think Greg (McWilliams) spoke about it at the start of the tournament. – he kind of made a call on that. The door’s not closed for Cliodhna, obviously, she still comes up in conversation but I think if we look at what Neve Jones has done in the last two games, I think she’s been outstanding and there’s no reason to drop Neve at the moment,” Sweeney says.

“She (Moloney) will never be off the cards. It’s just at the moment we’re backing what we have. And, again, I’ve got to double-down and just say how well I think Neve Jones has done,” Sweeney added. “Neve Jones has been one of our best players. She’s been outstanding. Her growth has been exponential since she’s gone to Gloucester and came back in. She’s really merited being in there.”

“It is kind of the start of this team’s journey. It’ll be fixed. John Fogarty (Ireland men’s scrum coach) is helping me out with it. David Nucifora (IRFU performance director) was on site on Saturday helping out so everyone’s pulling together in the right direction on it,” Sweeney says. “We will be better for Sunday.

“The playing age of some of our girls its quite young in comparison to some of the English and French girls but we know that. The girls are well aware of it, but there is, I’m absolutely certain, there is a couple of key things that we can do to get better for Sunday. I know we’ll be better for Sunday. The girls themselves know we’ll be better for Sunday.”