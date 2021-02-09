'Ireland didn't need a five-metre lineout' - O'Gara insists Burns' margin for error should have been bigger

Ireland's Billy Burns is consoled by Will Connors after the Six Nations loss to Wales at Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Photo:PA

A wry smile slowly etches across Ronan O'Gara's face when the question is put to him: what would he have said to Billy Burns following his costly error during the end-game of Ireland's Six Nations defeat to Wales.

“Am I the coach or his team-mate? It is very different,” O'Gara says.

As a team-mate, it's very simple and you only have to look at the reaction of the likes of James Lowe and Will Connors, who were quickly on hand to console Burns as he dropped to his knees in utter devastation.

Kicking a penalty dead with the clock in the red is not the reason Ireland lost, nor was it the biggest individual mistake in Cardiff, yet that won't offer much solace to Burns, as he is left to ponder what might have been.

Johnny Sexton was quick to jump to the defence of his fellow out-half as it was his view that: “If you kick the ball to the 22, that's worse for me than trying to stick it five metres out and it not coming off.”

Like Sexton, O'Gara made similar errors in his career, yet he wasn't quite in agreement with his former team-mate that Burns was right to go for broke with the kick to touch.

Instead, the La Rochelle head coach believes a more measured approach was needed rather than the Ulster man feeling that he had to eke every last inch out of his late touch-finder.

“For me, it is a very interesting subject because the corner flag is irrelevant nowadays,” O'Gara explains.

“For every kicker, the corner flag is now the five-metre line because you can’t get a lineout near (beyond) the five-metre line.

“So for me you have the massive margin of error for kickers from the 30m range to the corner flag, you have four metres to miss and probably five with the benefit of doubt.

“In Augusta, that's the water. You know there that it is tournament over if you are trying to get down in two or whatever to use that analogy.

“So you have got to be looking at five metres before the corner flag, which is the new five-metre line mentally to the five metres to the goal line which you know ‘I have mishit if I hit it into that zone'.

“So you have, probably, a 10-metre zone where, irrespective of how it happens, I have got to hit it there. But 10 metres from there is quite a big target for kickers.

“Even if the five metres is the new corner flag, it is OK to get a strike you are not happy with if the lineout is 10 metres out from the line, but it is just the risk-reward.

“I don’t think people really understand the topic if they are saying you need a lineout five metres out because that's why rugby is so fascinating. Everyone has a role to play, there are so many micro elements that have to go right for the big picture.

“For that kick, I think that's the visualisation that you have to work with your kickers on in terms of understanding that actually when the pressure comes on, you don’t want the target to feel small.

“So, you have got to talk them through the understanding of that.

“Is it a surprise? Not really because he is an inexperienced out-half looking to give his team a lineout close to the line.

“He went for it, he failed. I’ve done that loads of times with pressure moments early in my career. S**t happens, you just have to get on with it.”

And therein lies the issues when it comes to Ireland's out-half situation.

Burns does not have sufficient game-time under his belt at Test level, yet he may feel that his mixed performance off the bench on Sunday fell well short of the standards he must hit if he wants to be considered a realistic challenger to Sexton's number 10 jersey going forward.

“Johnny is the number one, it's underneath that,” O'Gara continues.

“Who is pushing through? The other side is not having European Cup games is damaging the younger players in the provinces because they're not getting game-time.

“It's hard to pluck someone from third-choice in your province to a national scenario.

“There is a pecking order in all the provinces, it seems, the outlier being Paddy Jackson who is over in London Irish but that isn't the fifth province like it used to be so he isn't in the debate at the minute. So it is either going to be Billy Burns or Ross Byrne for this (France) game for me.”

Talk of Harry Byrne joining the squad will naturally grow even louder, even if it is wildly unrealistic to expect him to feature against France this weekend.

O'Gara likes what he has seen from the younger Byrne brother, but he believes the third-round clash against Italy is a more manageable target for the talented Leinster 21-year-old.

“It depends on the vision of Andy Farrell.

“The criteria for selection for the Italy game is very different because everyone knows that the result isn't at stake. But you want to set up your 10 to succeed and get a taste for it and that would be the ideal game for someone like Harry Byrne, but what does that say to Ross Byrne then?

“That's the dilemma of managing your plans and knowing how to get the best out of them.”

Ireland’s attention now turns to the clash against Les Bleus and, working in France, O’Gara warns against the scale of the challenge that lies ahead.

“It's going to be a tough game for them on Sunday,” he adds.

“I think Ireland, what they have shown is that they are a smart team and they know how to pick weaknesses in other teams.

“But the difference this time is, for me, the best player in the world (Antoine Dupont) is going to be around the ball so often and that's a big advantage.”

