Tadhg Furlong has been ruled out of the French game. Photo: Sportsfile

Ireland have been dealt a major triple blow ahead of Saturday’s crunch Six Nations clash with France at the Aviva Stadium.

Having missed last weekend’s opening-round win over Wales in Cardiff, Tadhg Furlong, Jamison Gibson-Park and Cian Healy have been ruled out of the France game.

Gibson-Park and Healy were both late withdrawals from the Wales victory due to hamstring injuries, while Furlong is still struggling with a calf issue.

Ireland have confirmed that the trio will not be available for selection this week.

In more positive news, captain Johnny Sexton will complete the HIA process later today and hooker Rónan Kelleher is due to return to training this week.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has called up Connacht scrum-half Caolin Blade and Leinster loosehead Michael Milne to the squad, as the group assembled this afternoon at the IRFU High-Performance Centre in Dublin.

Blade was capped against the USA in July 2021 while the uncapped Milne was part of the Emerging Ireland squad that competed in Bloemfontein in the Autumn.

Munster tighthead Roman Salanoa and Ulster hooker Tom Stewart, who joined the squad last week have been retained for preparations ahead of the visit of France to Dublin.

Ireland Squad 2023 Guinness Six Nations – Round 2:

Backs (18)

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 42 caps

Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians) 1 cap

Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 15 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 8 caps

Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution) 2 caps

Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 98 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 23 caps

Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians) 9 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 26 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Marys College) 30 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 16 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 10 caps

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 101 caps

Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) 3 caps

Jamie Osborne (Leinster/Naas) *

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 48 caps

Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 110 caps (c)

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps

Forwards (23)

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8 caps

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 28 caps

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 37 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 34 caps

Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 24 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 63 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 121 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 69 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 32 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 18 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 49 caps

Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University) 1 cap

Michael Milne (Leinster/UCD) *

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 90 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 5 caps

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 49 caps

Cian Prendergast (Connacht/Corinthians) 1 cap

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 49 caps

Roman Salanoa (Munster/Shannon) *

Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 14 caps

Tom Stewart (Ulster/Ballynahinch) *

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 46 cap

*denotes uncapped player