Ireland's Will Connors runs in to score his side's third try during the Six Nations win over Italy at Stadio Olimpico, Rome. Photo: Marco Iacobucci/PA Wire.

Ireland have finally claimed a victory in the 2021 Six Nations following a commanding 34-10 win over Italy in Rome.

Tries from Garry Ringrose, Hugo Keenan, Will Connors (two), CJ Stander and Keith Earls - with the extras from Johnny Sexton - made it a comfortable afternoon for head coach Andy Farrell.

Italy, who made a late change to their team with Callum Braley replacing Stephen Varney at scrum-half, started brightly and went 3-0 ahead in the fourth minute thanks to a Paolo Garbisi penalty.

The lead lasted just two minutes as returning Ireland captain Sexton converted a penalty at the other end.

Ireland sprang into life and went 10-3 in front thanks to a Garry Ringrose try, which was converted by Sexton.

The opening score came after Iain Henderson was denied a try when the television match official deemed he had lost control of the ball before grounding.

Ireland moved 20-3 ahead in the 33rd minute following a try from Hugo Keenan.

Full-back Keenan burst through the Italian defence to touch down, with Sexton, who had earlier scored his second penalty of the game, adding the extras.

Flanker Will Connors claimed Ireland's third score of the afternoon.

Italy trailed 27-10 at the break having scored their first try of the match through Johan Meyer just before the interval.

Ireland guaranteed a bonus point by claiming their fourth try just three minutes after the restart.

CJ Stander powered over to score, with Sexton's fourth conversion moving the scoreboard to 34-10.

With Italy having two men in the sin bin after conceding a series of penalties, Ireland made the most of their numerical advantage to go further ahead.

Connors claimed his second try of the afternoon, with Sexton adding the conversion to make it 41-10.

James Lowe then had a try wiped out after a pass from debutant Craig Casey was deemed to have gone forward.

Tadhg Beirne was named the Six Nations player of the match, capping a stellar display from the Munster man.

Replacement Earls added another try at the death - his ninth in an Ireland shirt - with Sexton adding the conversion to increase Ireland's final tally.

