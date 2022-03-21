Ireland coach Greg McWilliams insists ‘he has been given assurances’ he will have a full squad to pick from throughout Six Nations

Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams insists he has been given assurances that he will have a full squad to pick from throughout the upcoming Six Nations.

However, the newly-appointed boss did point to the fact that the World Cup Sevens will take place later this year, and as such, several dual players are set to play in the Langford Sevens, which clashes with the latter stages of the Six Nations.

Key 15s players such as Beibhinn Parsons and Stacey Flood are also involved in the 7s squad, but McWilliams does not foresee that hindering his Six Nations plans.

Asked if would have a full deck to pick from for the Six Nations, McWilliams said: “Yeah, yeah, I was given those assurances but I’m being true to myself and this is a World Cup Sevens year.

“The Sevens players are incredibly professional and they’ve been coaches brilliantly and they are going to be important to us but we need to build depth within the squad, so for me we’ve talked as a group about this.

“We allowed the players to have a say in how selection is carried out, we are all very comfortable with that. We have the Sevens team, we think it’s important that as many as possible go to Langford and represent the women for the World Series because it’s a World Cup year.

“I’m telling you now that we are going to have a World Cup year for 15s and we need to play ball with them, we need to work together.

“Aiden McNulty, who is the Sevens coach, we see the game very similarly and are very much aligned. The players are very clear and it’s a good chance for the last few games, and Italy and France to look at as many players as we can as we build our squad.

“Keep learning, keep getting better and the more people we can see during the Six Nations the better and I’m really happy that we have the Sevens players, as you call them, for the pre-season that we’ve had and for the number of games that we have but once they cross the line coming in here they are 15s players and they are excited about being part of this group and we are excited to have them.”

Earlier today, McWilliams announced Nichola Fryday as the new Ireland captain and the Offaly woman will be assisted by Hannah O'Connor, Kathryn Dane and Nicole Cronin, who are part of the leadership group.

McWilliams is hoping his side hit the ground running in their Six Nations opener against Wales at the RDS on Saturday.

“First and foremost it’s our job to create a positive learning environment,” the Dubliner added.

“So we need to put our processes in place surrounding our thoughts into the game, how we use GPS, how we engage our staff surrounding our nutrition, our S&C.

“We need to ensure the rest of the programme mirrors what you are trying to get out of it from a rugby point of view.

“There is definitely a particular way that we want to play that we’ve bought into and it’s important that your programme aligns into the whole of the management team. You are only as good as the people around you.

“People sometimes don’t know what’s going on in my head, that’s fine. The most important thing is that they are all there for the players and they are all there to make sure that each day we are getting better. We put all our effort into our process.

“Wales is just another chance for us to learn and to improve on our process. The wins will come separate to that.

“We’ve got to make sure that we are sticking to what we are trying to build and at the heart of that is that we have a vibrancy and an energy that’s infectious and can inspire, not only female players to play, but people like my dad at home to turn on the TV and look forward to watching us play a game. That’s at the heartbeat of what we are doing.”