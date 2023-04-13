Ireland coach Greg McWilliams defends IRFU against accusations of sexism amid stinging criticism in English newspaper

Ireland coach Greg McWilliams has defended the IRFU’s approach to women’s rugby and said that the governing body is not a sexist organisation.

His comments come in the wake of a heavily critical article published by The Daily Telegraph this morning, which laid a number of accusations at the door of the union.

The IRFU is likened to an ‘Old Boys Club’ by the article, which alleges a “prominent figure in Irish rugby” said ‘who gives a f*** about women’s rugby’ during a speech by the union’s president John Robinson at a dinner last month.

There is also an allegation that players were not properly consulted about the decision to wear navy shorts due to period concerns, ‘horror stories’ when it came to team selection and an account of players being denied access to protein supplements ahead of last year’s summer tour to Japan.

The article comes on the back of a large group of current and former players expressing their loss of faith and trust in the IRFU in November 2021 after the national team did not qualify for the World Cup, a major set-back that came against the backdrop of a series of PR gaffes and own goals.

McWilliams, who today named his team for the crunch Six Nations clash with Italy, addressed the piece in his press conference this lunchtime.

"I read the article. I think it would be wrong of me to not read the article. Lots of it is historic, it’s the same things you could have talked about last year,” he said.

“When I met (performance director) David Nucifora in 2021, I started December 1, he outlined a plan and everything that we talked about, we’re on track and that’s all we can focus on.

“I was the only full-time staff member on 1st of December.

"We now have seven full-time staff members and eight contractors who come into us for competition week, we’ve eight new employments in our pathways and centres of excellence so there’s been a massive growth in that time.

“To be honest with you, talking about things historically, we can’t control, we can’t control external noise, we can control what we can do and it’s a good lesson, a really good lesson for these young players, not just in rugby but in life, that if you trust in the process of what you are doing and you’ve got good people around you…

"I’ve been really impressed with their resilience and I’ve been impressed with their ability to rise to the challenge of playing Italy.

“What happened previously, you know, I can’t stop people talking about.

"If anything, that’s something that they can talk about all they like, we’ve got to focus on Italy.

"After Italy we’ve got to focus on England and after England we’ve got to focus on Scotland.

"We have to get better. The Irish public demand good performances, they’ve seen that from the men’s, the Under-20s side and even the Under-18 girls side, who were phenomenal last weekend.

"Things are happening here and as a head coach I absolutely believe in the direction we are going in and so do the players.

"That’s really exciting, it’s challenging us, it’s challenging our growth as a group, challenging our ability to stay focused and our reaction has been superb, and I’ve been really proud and impressed by how they are doing that.

"Yeah, it’s an interesting article but again, it’s nearly irrelevant at this stage. We’re moving forward and we’ve a great plan, we’ve got good resources around it.”

Asked about the comment by the unnamed figure in Irish rugby, McWilliams said he is not concerned.

“That’s not me being flippant, that’s me being true to myself because I can’t affect what anybody writes,” he said.

"Somebody wants to write what they are doing 48 hours before kick-off of probably this team’s most important fixture, I can’t change that.

"I can’t change what people do and as long as we have a plan we believe in and as long as I’m a coach who is true to myself and stays on top of what I need to do…

“Every day I look back at what I do, there are things I want to do differently, that’s all I can control.

"I can’t control any of that external noise.

"My job and the coaches’ job and the players’ job is to put Ireland rugby back on the map and that’s something that I’m actually loving so all of that stuff that’s out there, part of me is enjoying it because this is one hell of a challenge.

"We’re seeing people that support Irish rugby becoming prominent and people who write what they want to write about 2017 or 2021, let them do it because it’s got nothing to do with what I’m doing.

“And those comments, I can't control them. I've got to control what I can control which is making sure that we're prepared to put in a performance tomorrow because we have got to be better than we were in our first two games.”

McWilliams was asked if he believes the IRFU is sexist.

"No, of course not," he said.

"Again, I met up with David Nucifora in 2021 and he outlined what his plan was.

"I outlined the way I felt it needed to go and, if you look at the staff that we have around us; I was able to have an influence on getting the right people around this group.

"Brilliant professionals, who care about turning Irish rugby into something that's going to be special.

"Yes, we're going through tough times but I think that's part of why I'm enjoying it so much.

"I've always been a sucker for working with teams that have always been on the back foot a little bit, right down to when I was in school and took up a role with a Senior Cup team in St Michael's - they'd never won a Cup before and that really appealed to me; to try and be with the group that did it for the first time.

"Same with the Irish women's side when I was with them first, they had nothing.

"They were losing matches by massive scorelines and I wanted to be a part of that, because I wanted to help them.

"Whether I was a schoolteacher, whether I was a rugby coach - I just want to help people get better and achieve their true inner happiness, give them the confidence and the tools they can take with them.

"Not just in rugby, but outside of rugby.

"That's always been what I'm about, it's why I'm a rugby coach. I love being around people, seeing them grow and develop.

"Part of that is seeing them going through tough times, being upset. We saw upset faces last Saturday week in France, not just (captain) Nichola (Fryday) - she happened to be the one who was being interviewed... but we have to own our performance, we have to get better. That's all that matters."

Despite the introduction of professional contracts, eight of Ireland’s matchday 23 are based in England and McWilliams

"We want our players to be playing in Ireland,” he said.

“We’ve seen this before when the men’s game went professional.

"It takes time, we went from having nothing to affording the opportunity for our players to come into a full-time environment and already we now have 17 contracted players who are training in the HPC full-time.

“You’ve got to starve the negative and feed the positive. We’ve got a great environment.

"Our players, I know, are absolutely buzzing about being around great resources and that has to be where our focus is.

"We have to be stronger than that.

"Would I like Nichola Fryday or Sam Monaghan to come back to Ireland? Yes, I would but they are playing in a really competitive league.

"But, most importantly, they’ve bought houses where they are, they have partners where they are, they have work outside of rugby where they are.

"You’ve got to respect as well...for myself, I left Ireland and went to the USA for nearly eight years and that’s one of the most important things I did.

"I loved going away. I loved being able to be in a new environment and be around different things.

"The key thing is more that they see what is happening, the more maybe we could attract them to come back.

“We have players coming through. I refer to the U-18s games. I went over with (senior coach) John McKee on Friday to watch the two games, I watched the two games on Tuesday on YouTube.

"The talent coming through...there are ten 16-year-olds in that group and that’s where we put our energy, into the players. It’s all about the players and making sure that we are doing all we can to turn the ship around and get Ireland competitive again.

"I talked recently and openly about the fact I joined the Irish women’s side in 2009 and I was with them until 2014 and we wouldn’t get as much as a couple of lines in the back of the paper and then our first live match was when we won the Grand Slam back in 2013, right when the team was at their peak, and we saw them at the World Cup.

“This time around, because of the way the world has changed and the investment and interest in women’s sport, people are getting an opportunity to see them now at this stage of their development and we just hope that they continue to work hard and believe in what they are doing.

"That’s really important to us.”