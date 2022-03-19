Josh van der Flier dives over to score his side's third try despite the tackle of Pierre Schoeman and Fraser Brown of Scotland during the Six Nations clash at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ireland beat Scotland at the Aviva Stadium to claim the Triple Crown and now are left to wait and see if their 26-5 bonus-point victory will be enough to also deliver a first Six Nations title since 2018.

Defeat to France in Paris last month had taken Ireland's destiny out of their own hands and they now need England to derail Les Bleus' Grand Slam bid to hand them the crown.

Always aware they would require help from elsewhere, Andy Farrell's side rounded out their own campaign in a comfortable, if not always wholly fluid, effort, making more of their opportunities on a day when their opponents were wasteful.

There had been a frantic quarter of an hour, with Darcy Graham in particular looking dangerous for Scotland, before Ireland took control of proceedings.

Bundee Aki was caught offside, allowing Stuart Hogg to send the ball to the corner but the lineout was overthrown and sailed through the hands of Jonny Gray.

Soon after, Ireland had a miscue of their own with Sexton missing touch.

The out-half would get his next kick absolutely on the money though, his 50:22 giving Ireland the ball in the Scottish corner, but Josh van der Flier was held up over the line.

As the first quarter drew to a close, Ireland would open the scoring. Another penalty, another line-out, this time the maul rumbled furiously forward and hooker Dan Sheehan was the man to apply the finishing touch.

Errors were really becoming a fixture of the Scottish performance and they gave up their fifth penalty of the game as early as the 25th minute. Putting themselves under such needless pressure would cost them dear when, after Sheehan carried strongly off a maul, Cian Healy burrowed his way over the line from close range.

The young hooker had made a superb start to the game but there was nothing he could do to stop Pierre Schoeman barging across the whitewash five minutes before the turn.

Penalised off the restart, Scotland looked set to hand the momentum right back to Ireland but Grant Gilchrist was able to force a key turnover within touching distance of his own line.

Scotland would waste a gilt-edged chance to score a second try when Hogg hacked a bouncing ball towards the Irish line and gathered well but the full-back could neither get his pass away nor finish himself with Hugo Keenan doing well to force him into touch.

A key line-out steal from Scotland denied the hosts the chance to get their maul going again, while a Caelan Doris knock-on ended another threat.

As the hour mark loomed, Ireland would, however, finally put the distance between themselves and Scotland on the scoreboard that their seeming comfort level warranted.

There was a sense of inevitability as Ireland attacked and Gibson-Park put Josh van der Flier over.

Scotland never looked capable of mounting a serious comeback and you sense the minds of many in the stadium were already turning to events in Paris long before Conor Murray rounded off the win with the fourth try created by a clever James Lowe offload.

Ireland: H Keenan; M Hansen, G Ringrose, B Aki, J Lowe; J Sexton, J Gibson Park; C Healy, D Sheehan, T Furlong; T Beirne, I Henderson; C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan. Replacements: R Herring (for Sheehan, 62), D Kilcoyne (for Healy, 52), F Bealham (for Furlong, 67), K Treadwell (for Henderson, 62), P O’Mahony (for Conan, 52), C Murray (for Gibson-Park), J Carbery (for Keenan, 73), R Henshaw (for Aki, 55).

Scotland: S Hogg; D Graham, C Harris, S Johnson, K Steyn; B Kinghorn, A Price; P Schoeman, G Turner, Z Fagerson; J Gray, G Gilchrist; R Darge, H Watson, M Fagerson. Replacements: F Brown (for Turner, 51), A Dell (for Schoeman, 73) WP Nel (for Z Fagerson, 54), S Skinner (for Gilchrist, 51), J Bayliss (for M Fagerson, 62), B White (for Price, 61), F Russell (for Harris, 66), M Bennett (for Johnson, 61).

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)

Man of the Match: D Sheehan